NATO Allies Join South Korea to Fund Military Space Launch Initiative
(MENAFN) NATO has introduced a joint space initiative designed to guarantee dependable access to commercial satellite launch services for military operations, with 10 alliance members and South Korea agreeing to support its funding.
The program, named STARLIFT, was unveiled Tuesday during the NATO EDGE 26 conference in Izmir, western Türkiye, according to an alliance statement.
Belgium, Canada, Finland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Türkiye and the United Kingdom have joined South Korea in committing financial resources to the project through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA).
STARLIFT seeks to expand collaboration between participating governments, private-sector launch companies and spaceport operators, with the objective of making space access more dependable, flexible and affordable.
Through the initiative, military operators will gain access to a dedicated launch service intended to secure positions aboard commercial rockets, utilizing a network of spaceports located throughout NATO member states and South Korea.
The project will also support the development and evaluation of new approaches to rapid space operations, including capabilities for deploying satellites on short notice when urgent requirements arise.
Furthermore, planned trials and technical exercises are expected to strengthen allied launch facilities and logistical capabilities while promoting the exchange of expertise and operational practices across the space industry.
The initiative will also involve coordination of airspace and maritime traffic to ensure that both scheduled missions and emergency satellite launches can proceed safely.
The program, named STARLIFT, was unveiled Tuesday during the NATO EDGE 26 conference in Izmir, western Türkiye, according to an alliance statement.
Belgium, Canada, Finland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Türkiye and the United Kingdom have joined South Korea in committing financial resources to the project through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA).
STARLIFT seeks to expand collaboration between participating governments, private-sector launch companies and spaceport operators, with the objective of making space access more dependable, flexible and affordable.
Through the initiative, military operators will gain access to a dedicated launch service intended to secure positions aboard commercial rockets, utilizing a network of spaceports located throughout NATO member states and South Korea.
The project will also support the development and evaluation of new approaches to rapid space operations, including capabilities for deploying satellites on short notice when urgent requirements arise.
Furthermore, planned trials and technical exercises are expected to strengthen allied launch facilities and logistical capabilities while promoting the exchange of expertise and operational practices across the space industry.
The initiative will also involve coordination of airspace and maritime traffic to ensure that both scheduled missions and emergency satellite launches can proceed safely.
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