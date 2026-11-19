Hamas Accuses Israel of Breaching Gaza Ceasefire Through New Offensive
(MENAFN) Hamas on Wednesday denounced a renewed Israeli military operation in the central Gaza Strip, describing it as a "flagrant violation" of the ceasefire agreement and calling on mediators to take immediate action to halt the escalation.
In an official statement, the Palestinian movement characterized the military campaign as a "serious development and a flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement."
The group said Israeli forces had announced the operation before deploying military vehicles beyond the "yellow line" toward western areas, prompting residents living northeast of the Nuseirat refugee camp to abandon their homes amid threats of military action.
Hamas warned that the displacement of thousands of Palestinians through evacuation orders and bombardment amounted to another offense against civilians and a breach of international humanitarian protections. "Forced evacuation orders and the displacement of thousands of residents from their areas under threat and bombardment constitute a new crime against civilians and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law," Hamas said.
The movement further accused Israeli forces of pursuing a strategy aimed at "systematically confining residents to a narrow strip" of territory within Gaza.
It also alleged that the government of Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was intensifying military operations against civilians to shift public attention away from internal political and domestic challenges.
Hamas cautioned that the latest offensive would "worsen the humanitarian catastrophe that more than two million Palestinians are living through amid the blockade, starvation and the near-total collapse of basic services."
The group placed responsibility for the potential consequences of the operation on both the Israeli government and the US administration, holding them "fully responsible for the consequences of this military operation and the crimes and violations against civilians that will result from it."
In an official statement, the Palestinian movement characterized the military campaign as a "serious development and a flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement."
The group said Israeli forces had announced the operation before deploying military vehicles beyond the "yellow line" toward western areas, prompting residents living northeast of the Nuseirat refugee camp to abandon their homes amid threats of military action.
Hamas warned that the displacement of thousands of Palestinians through evacuation orders and bombardment amounted to another offense against civilians and a breach of international humanitarian protections. "Forced evacuation orders and the displacement of thousands of residents from their areas under threat and bombardment constitute a new crime against civilians and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law," Hamas said.
The movement further accused Israeli forces of pursuing a strategy aimed at "systematically confining residents to a narrow strip" of territory within Gaza.
It also alleged that the government of Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was intensifying military operations against civilians to shift public attention away from internal political and domestic challenges.
Hamas cautioned that the latest offensive would "worsen the humanitarian catastrophe that more than two million Palestinians are living through amid the blockade, starvation and the near-total collapse of basic services."
The group placed responsibility for the potential consequences of the operation on both the Israeli government and the US administration, holding them "fully responsible for the consequences of this military operation and the crimes and violations against civilians that will result from it."
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