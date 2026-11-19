EU Plans Major Financial Package to Support Ukraine in 2027
(MENAFN) The European Commission has put forward a proposal to extend up to €45 billion ($49 billion) in additional loans to Ukraine in 2027, aiming to address an estimated €70 billion funding shortfall as the war with Russia continues.
Under the proposed arrangement, €25 billion would be directed toward military assistance, while the remaining €20 billion would support Ukraine's general government budget. The new financing would come on top of the €45 billion still available to Kyiv in 2027 through the European Union's existing €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan.
“Europe will continue to ensure maximum support to Ukraine and maximum pressure on Russia,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.
The funding would be secured through borrowing on international capital markets, with the EU budget serving as collateral. Ukraine would only be expected to repay the loan's principal after receiving compensation from Russia in the form of war reparations.
According to EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius, the military component would help Ukraine maintain its air defense capabilities while financing drones, anti-drone technology, missiles and ammunition. Meanwhile, the budget allocation would ensure the continued operation of essential public services, subject to Kyiv implementing reforms related to the rule of law and combating corruption.
The Commission also stressed that international partners would have to contribute toward covering the remaining financial deficit.
Additionally, the proposal includes using future revenues generated by frozen Russian sovereign assets to repay eligible new loans after existing financing arrangements backed by the Group of Seven have been settled.
Another measure would allow the EU to provide up to €5 billion in additional loans, supported by financial guarantees from highly rated countries outside the bloc.
Under the proposed arrangement, €25 billion would be directed toward military assistance, while the remaining €20 billion would support Ukraine's general government budget. The new financing would come on top of the €45 billion still available to Kyiv in 2027 through the European Union's existing €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan.
“Europe will continue to ensure maximum support to Ukraine and maximum pressure on Russia,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.
The funding would be secured through borrowing on international capital markets, with the EU budget serving as collateral. Ukraine would only be expected to repay the loan's principal after receiving compensation from Russia in the form of war reparations.
According to EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius, the military component would help Ukraine maintain its air defense capabilities while financing drones, anti-drone technology, missiles and ammunition. Meanwhile, the budget allocation would ensure the continued operation of essential public services, subject to Kyiv implementing reforms related to the rule of law and combating corruption.
The Commission also stressed that international partners would have to contribute toward covering the remaining financial deficit.
Additionally, the proposal includes using future revenues generated by frozen Russian sovereign assets to repay eligible new loans after existing financing arrangements backed by the Group of Seven have been settled.
Another measure would allow the EU to provide up to €5 billion in additional loans, supported by financial guarantees from highly rated countries outside the bloc.
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