Italy Boosts Investment in Defenses Against Hybrid Warfare
(MENAFN) Italy intends to allocate more than €6 billion ($6.5 billion) over the coming years to improve its ability to confront hybrid threats, Defense Minister Guido Crosetto announced in parliament on Wednesday.
Addressing the Lower House, Crosetto highlighted a growing number of security incidents, including cyberattacks, false bomb threats disrupting flights and targeting schools, and the exposure of government officials' personal information on the dark web.
He revealed that government spending on measures to address hybrid threats had climbed from €126 million in 2019 to €557 million in 2025, marking an increase of more than four times over the period.
"For the 2026-2028 period, we have planned nearly €2 billion, an increase of approximately 40% over the preceding three-year span," said Crosetto.
He further outlined the scale of future spending, stating: "In the coming years, more than €6 billion is earmarked for this sector -- rising to 7 billion if we include the portion of the G-CAP program dedicated exclusively to these types of technologies and their development," he added.
Crosetto also stressed that the separation between conventional military defense and protection against hybrid warfare has increasingly become irrelevant, citing developments in Ukraine as evidence of the growing overlap between the two forms of conflict.
"Ukraine proves this," he said.
Addressing the Lower House, Crosetto highlighted a growing number of security incidents, including cyberattacks, false bomb threats disrupting flights and targeting schools, and the exposure of government officials' personal information on the dark web.
He revealed that government spending on measures to address hybrid threats had climbed from €126 million in 2019 to €557 million in 2025, marking an increase of more than four times over the period.
"For the 2026-2028 period, we have planned nearly €2 billion, an increase of approximately 40% over the preceding three-year span," said Crosetto.
He further outlined the scale of future spending, stating: "In the coming years, more than €6 billion is earmarked for this sector -- rising to 7 billion if we include the portion of the G-CAP program dedicated exclusively to these types of technologies and their development," he added.
Crosetto also stressed that the separation between conventional military defense and protection against hybrid warfare has increasingly become irrelevant, citing developments in Ukraine as evidence of the growing overlap between the two forms of conflict.
"Ukraine proves this," he said.
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