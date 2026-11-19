Israeli Rescue Drill Before 36 Nations Called “Farce” by Maariv
(MENAFN) An Israeli military rescue exercise staged Wednesday for delegations from 36 countries descended into a “farce,” according to Israeli daily Maariv, which said poor organization sabotaged a showcase of emergency readiness.
The newspaper said the demonstration at Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon, southern Israel, was “amateurish and disorganized,” pointing to overcrowding and cramped conditions throughout the site.
According to the report, the Home Front Command did not clear some of the hospital’s parking areas, and the facility kept running as usual while the drill unfolded. Maariv added that the army set up no dedicated platform or viewing stands, leaving foreign guests without a proper vantage point.
About 200 officers and officials attended, Maariv reported, with delegations from Ukraine, Venezuela and Morocco among them.
The drill was part of the IPRED conference and drew in the Home Front Command, the army’s Medical Corps, the Health Ministry, the Magen David Adom ambulance service and other emergency bodies.
Maariv said the exercise was meant to demonstrate readiness for an attack on several fronts and to put into practice lessons from three years of war, as Israel weighs another possible military campaign against Iran.
The newspaper said the demonstration at Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon, southern Israel, was “amateurish and disorganized,” pointing to overcrowding and cramped conditions throughout the site.
According to the report, the Home Front Command did not clear some of the hospital’s parking areas, and the facility kept running as usual while the drill unfolded. Maariv added that the army set up no dedicated platform or viewing stands, leaving foreign guests without a proper vantage point.
About 200 officers and officials attended, Maariv reported, with delegations from Ukraine, Venezuela and Morocco among them.
The drill was part of the IPRED conference and drew in the Home Front Command, the army’s Medical Corps, the Health Ministry, the Magen David Adom ambulance service and other emergency bodies.
Maariv said the exercise was meant to demonstrate readiness for an attack on several fronts and to put into practice lessons from three years of war, as Israel weighs another possible military campaign against Iran.
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