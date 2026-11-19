MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan views digital transformation not only as technological progress but also as one of the key safeguards of national security and state sovereignty, Head of Azerbaijan's Special Communication and Information Security State Service Ilgar Musayev said at the opening ceremony of the 2nd International Conference on Cyber Diplomacy in Baku, Trend 's correspondent reports.

He noted that technological development is transforming not only the economy and social life but also the nature of international relations, competition between states and the global balance of power.

According to Musayev, digital technologies, artificial intelligence and cyberspace have become factors that directly influence the formation of countries' strategic interests, national security policies and the international relations system.

He emphasized that the rapid development of artificial intelligence is adding a new dimension to these changes.

"While expanding countries' technological and economic capabilities, artificial intelligence is also changing the nature of information warfare, the scale of cyber operations and mechanisms of international influence," he said.

The head of the State Service stressed that, under these circumstances, treating cybersecurity solely as a matter of technical protection is no longer sufficient.

He said that information security and cybersecurity remain among the key priorities of Azerbaijan's state policy.

According to Musayev, their strategic importance for the country's development was highlighted at a meeting on "Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture," chaired by President Ilham Aliyev on February 11, 2026. Important instructions were also issued to strengthen coordination among government agencies.

He noted that cybersecurity and information security were also among the key topics discussed at the first meeting of the Digital Development Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan, established as part of this policy, under the chairmanship of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva.

The head of the State Service pointed out that international experience shows that cybersecurity is not limited to taking action after an attack has occurred.

"Cybersecurity is a continuous process involving early risk identification, ongoing monitoring, preventive protection, rapid response and the sustainable restoration of services," Musayev said.

He added that one of the main areas of activity of the Special Communication and Information Security State Service is the protection of government information systems and critical information infrastructure.

According to Musayev, key tasks in this area include the timely detection of cyber threats, rapid incident response and the development of preventive protection mechanisms.