Lbank Exchange Listed VP (Voltapepe)
Users are able to access the trading pair at:
About VP (Voltapepe)
VoltPepe is the electric meme farm on TON. Open the mini app, stack $VP, check in for tickets, and take a spin on the roulette when the current is high.
Why VP (Voltapepe)
VoltPepe is worth monitoring for its combination of meme culture, GameFi, and Telegram-based Web3 experiences. By leveraging the popularity of the Pepe meme and integrating gamified rewards, daily engagement mechanisms, and token-based incentives, VoltPepe creates an accessible and entertaining entry point for crypto users. Its integration with the TON ecosystem and community-driven approach position the project to capitalize on the growing convergence of meme coins, social gaming, and Web3 adoption.
Tokenomics
- Token Name: Voltapepe Token Symbol: VP
Learn More About VP (Voltapepe)
Website:
X:
Telegram:
About LBank
Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 30 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $23.81 billion and 11 years of safety with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience.
LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.
Follow LBank for Updates
Website:
X:
Telegram:
Instagram:
LinkedIn:
For media requests, please contact:
Email:...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment