MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed VP (Voltapepe) at 08:00am on Nov 18, 2026 (UTC).

Users are able to access the trading pair at:

About VP (Voltapepe)

VoltPepe is the electric meme farm on TON. Open the mini app, stack $VP, check in for tickets, and take a spin on the roulette when the current is high.

Why VP (Voltapepe)

VoltPepe is worth monitoring for its combination of meme culture, GameFi, and Telegram-based Web3 experiences. By leveraging the popularity of the Pepe meme and integrating gamified rewards, daily engagement mechanisms, and token-based incentives, VoltPepe creates an accessible and entertaining entry point for crypto users. Its integration with the TON ecosystem and community-driven approach position the project to capitalize on the growing convergence of meme coins, social gaming, and Web3 adoption.

Tokenomics



Token Name: Voltapepe Token Symbol: VP

Learn More About VP (Voltapepe)

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About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 30 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $23.81 billion and 11 years of safety with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

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