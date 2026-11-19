LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

More than 10 prop firms are preparing to launch 24/7 Perpetuals products through ArcaTrader, a multi-asset trading platform already used by more than 10,000 traders.

ArcaTrader has announced the launch of Hyperliquid-powered Perpetuals on its multi-asset trading platform, enabling brokers and prop firms to offer 24/7 perpetuals trading alongside CFDs through a single platform.

The launch expands ArcaTrader's existing CFD trading capabilities by adding round-the-clock perpetuals trading, giving brokers and prop firms access to both products through one integrated trading environment.

The platform was originally built by FDCTech, Inc. (OTC: FDCT) with a market capitalization of more than $500 million, and has been live for more than two years. ArcaTrader has been launched under its new name, adding Perpetuals to the existing CFD platform.

ArcaTrader's 24/7 perpetuals offering is powered by Hyperliquid and enables trading around the clock. CFDs across forex, metals, energy, indices, and equities follow their respective market hours. Traders can access both products through a single account on ArcaTrader's web terminal, with iOS and Android apps scheduled for release soon on the App Store and Google Play.

Brokers and prop firms can offer ArcaTrader under their own branding. Brokers get a built-in back office to onboard and manage clients, with tools to track positions, margin and exposure. Integrations with existing CRM, risk and liquidity systems are either already available or available on request.

Prop firms can use ArcaTrader to run evaluations and funded accounts, set and enforce trading rules and drawdown limits and monitor trader risk in real time.

“ArcaTrader started as the platform we built for CFD brokers and prop firms. Adding Hyperliquid gives them a way to offer 24/7 Perpetuals alongside CFDs from the same terminal. We're excited about the upcoming launch of more than 10 new prop firms focused on perpetuals on ArcaTrader,” said the ArcaTrader Management team.

Pricing is structured to support both established industry leaders and new firms launching their first platform. A strategic partner group is supporting ArcaTrader's expansion into perpetuals, building on its established business serving CFD clients.

For more information, visit arcatrade.com

About ArcaTrader

ArcaTrader is a white-label, multi-asset trading platform for brokers and prop firms. Built by FDCTech, Inc. (OTC: FDCT), it supports on-chain 24/7 Perpetuals through Hyperliquid, Binance and Bybit and CFDs across forex, metals, energy, indices and equities. The platform is available on web and coming soon on the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

Contact

Spokesperson

ArcaTrader

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