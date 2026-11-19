Italy Rejects Military Deployment to Ukraine Ahead of Berlin Talks
(MENAFN) Italy has conducted discussions across multiple government levels to align its position ahead of Thursday's Coalition of the Willing meeting on Ukraine, scheduled to take place in Berlin, according to government sources cited Wednesday.
The talks concentrated on exploring potential diplomatic measures aimed at bringing the Russia-Ukraine conflict to an end, sources within Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's office said.
They explained that the European group responsible for coordinating peace negotiations, known as the E5, includes Italy, France, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom, alongside representatives from the European Commission and the European Council.
"The team is already working with Ukrainians and Americans to define the next steps in the negotiation process," the sources said.
The officials also emphasized the need to distinguish between the E5's diplomatic responsibilities in peace negotiations and a separate Coalition of the Willing proposal to deploy a multinational military force in Ukraine.
Italy has consistently stated that it will not provide personnel for the proposed deployment, according to the sources.
Meanwhile, the plan to establish the multinational force continues to be coordinated by France, Germany and the UK through the E3 framework. The sources characterized the diplomatic and military initiatives as "different but complementary."
The talks concentrated on exploring potential diplomatic measures aimed at bringing the Russia-Ukraine conflict to an end, sources within Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's office said.
They explained that the European group responsible for coordinating peace negotiations, known as the E5, includes Italy, France, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom, alongside representatives from the European Commission and the European Council.
"The team is already working with Ukrainians and Americans to define the next steps in the negotiation process," the sources said.
The officials also emphasized the need to distinguish between the E5's diplomatic responsibilities in peace negotiations and a separate Coalition of the Willing proposal to deploy a multinational military force in Ukraine.
Italy has consistently stated that it will not provide personnel for the proposed deployment, according to the sources.
Meanwhile, the plan to establish the multinational force continues to be coordinated by France, Germany and the UK through the E3 framework. The sources characterized the diplomatic and military initiatives as "different but complementary."
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