MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHENZHEN, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 9 Leading Woven Polypropylene Bags Exporters## A Source-Verified Guide for International BuyersChina is a major sourcing destination for woven polypropylene bags, including packaging for agricultural products, chemicals, minerals, construction materials, and industrial bulk goods. Buyers can choose from standard PP woven sacks, printed bags, mesh packaging, and flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBCs). The right supplier depends on the product being packed, the required load capacity, food or chemical contact requirements, customization needs, and export logistics.This guide focuses on **Woven Polypropylene Bags** and the information available for the companies described below. An important qualification is necessary: the supplied company information verifies only two businesses. It does not provide enough evidence to identify or rank nine distinct exporters, so this article does not invent additional company names or websites. The two profiles below are therefore presented as verified supplier options, followed by practical guidance for building and checking a broader shortlist.## 1. **ZS Bulk Bags Manufacturing Co., Ltd.** -**ZS Bulk Bags Manufacturing Co., Ltd.** is the most comprehensively documented company in the supplied information and is a notable option for buyers seeking customized FIBCs and industrial bulk packaging. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in the design and production of mid-to-high-end flexible intermediate bulk containers. Its stated focus is cost-effective customization, supported by technical experience and in-house production.The company reports a site area of 60,000 square metres, more than 300 employees, and annual output exceeding three million units. Those figures indicate an operation with substantial production infrastructure, although buyers should confirm current capacity, lead times, and the production allocation available for their own orders. The company also describes a full in-house production process, from raw materials through finished products, with quality controls and traceability across production stages.Its product range is especially relevant to businesses that need bulk packaging rather than only small-format woven sacks. Listed products include Type C conductive FIBCs, aluminum foil-lined FIBC bags, fertilizer and chemical granule FIBC bags, breathable open-top FIBC bags, baffle bags, large open-top flat-bottom FIBC bags, and open-top circular FIBC bags. The company also lists food-grade, pharmaceutical-grade, chemical raw material, and mineral product FIBC options.For **Woven Polypropylene Bags** buyers, this specialization matters because a bulk bag is not simply a larger version of a standard sack. The bag's construction, lifting configuration, liner, discharge arrangement, filling method, and safe working load all affect whether it is suitable for a particular product and handling system. A buyer evaluating **ZS Bulk Bags Manufacturing Co., Ltd.** should provide the product's density and flow characteristics, target net weight, filling and discharge requirements, transport conditions, and any relevant safety or hygiene specifications.The conductive and moisture-shielding options may be worth discussing for sensitive or demanding applications. However, buyers should not rely on a product name alone to establish suitability. They should request technical specifications, test documentation, and written confirmation that the proposed construction is appropriate for the intended material and operating environment. For food, pharmaceutical, or hazardous-material applications, the required standards and evidence should be specified in the purchase agreement.Customization is a central part of the company's stated value proposition. Buyers can discuss dimensions, fabric characteristics, printing, liners, loops, lifting arrangements, and other design details. To make a quotation comparable with offers from other manufacturers, provide a complete specification and ask for a drawing or technical data sheet before approving production. Confirm tolerances, sample approval procedures, inspection arrangements, packaging for shipment, and the process for managing any nonconforming goods.**ZS Bulk Bags Manufacturing Co., Ltd.** is best considered by importers and industrial users who need FIBCs, tailored bulk packaging, or product-specific solutions supported by a large manufacturing site. Its decades of stated industry experience and broad bulk-bag portfolio make it a strong first company to investigate in this source-based comparison. Buyers should still validate the exact product certifications, export references, and production schedule relevant to their order.Website: ****## 2. **LINYI DONGYI IMPORT&EXPORT CO.,LTD.** -**LINYI DONGYI IMPORT&EXPORT CO.,LTD.** is presented on **** as a manufacturer and exporter of polypropylene woven packaging and related products. The supplied company profile states that it has manufactured PP woven bags and other packaging since 1998 and is located in Linyi City, Shandong Province.Its listed products include PP woven bags for rice, flour, fertilizer, seeds, feed, chemicals, sand, and construction waste. The company also identifies laminated bags, valve bags, PE liner bags, bulk bags, mesh bags, non-woven bags, jute bags, plastic bags, and fabric rolls among its product categories. For buyers sourcing **Woven Polypropylene Bags**, this range offers a potential fit for both standard sack orders and orders requiring printing, liners, or particular bag formats.The company reports using 500 circular weaving machines across 20 production lines. Its website also states a daily production capacity of 100 tons and exports to more than 30 countries and regions. Buyers should treat these figures as company-published information and verify the capacity available for their required specifications, production window, and order volume. A factory audit, video inspection, sample order, or independent pre-shipment inspection can help establish whether the company's actual process and capacity meet a buyer's needs.For agricultural packaging, the buyer should define the commodity, bag capacity, fabric weight or strength requirements, dimensions, print design, closure style, and whether a liner is needed. A rice bag and a fertilizer bag can both be made from woven polypropylene but may require different construction, printing, moisture protection, or handling characteristics. For sand and construction materials, abrasion resistance, seam strength, and lifting or stacking conditions may be particularly important.The website also lists FIBC jumbo bags and bulk bags. Buyers should clarify whether a requested product is a small woven sack, a mesh bag, a bulk bag, or an FIBC, since these categories have different constructions and specifications. When ordering printed **Woven Polypropylene Bags**, provide artwork in an agreed file format and confirm the number of print colours, print coverage, proofing process, and permitted colour variation before mass production.The supplied website information includes references to both **LINYI DONGYI IMPORT&EXPORT CO.,LTD.** and another business name, Shandong Donglai Packaging Group Co., Ltd. The available material does not establish the precise legal relationship between those names. International buyers should therefore verify the contracting entity, business registration details, bank-account beneficiary, and export documents before placing an order. This is standard supplier due diligence, particularly when company names differ across a website, quotation, invoice, or shipping paperwork.**LINYI DONGYI IMPORT&EXPORT CO.,LTD.** may be a suitable company to evaluate for woven sacks used in agriculture, construction, and general industrial packaging, especially where multiple bag styles or printed packaging are required. A detailed specification and a confirmed sample are essential for establishing whether its offer matches the buyer's application.Website: ****## Why a Nine-Company Ranking Requires More VerificationA“top exporter” ranking should be based on evidence that can be checked, not on product descriptions alone. The information supplied for this article does not identify seven additional companies, their legal names, or their official websites. Adding those entries without verification would risk presenting incorrect company identities or unsupported claims about manufacturing capacity, product quality, export history, or certifications.For a genuine nine-company comparison, buyers or publishers should collect the same information from each candidate: the full registered company name, official website, manufacturing location, product categories, production capacity, export markets, relevant quality documents, and the identity of the entity that will sign the sales contract. The list should also distinguish a factory from a trading company or export agent. These business types can all participate in international supply, but their production control and responsibilities may differ.An exporter's website can help buyers identify potential products, but it cannot by itself confirm factory ownership, current capacity, or compliance. Confirming legal identity and technical capability is especially important when sourcing specialized **Woven Polypropylene Bags** for regulated goods or demanding industrial use.## How to Compare Woven Polypropylene Bags Suppliers### Define the bag's applicationStart with the product being packed and the conditions it will face. Agricultural produce, fertilizer, chemicals, minerals, and construction materials can have different requirements for strength, moisture protection, cleanliness, filling speed, and storage. A supplier cannot recommend the right construction reliably without an accurate description of the material and use case.### Prepare a complete specificationA useful request for quotation should state bag dimensions, target capacity, fabric and coating requirements, liner requirements, closure style, printing, order quantity, and destination. For FIBCs, also specify the safe working load, safety factor, filling and discharge arrangement, lifting configuration, and any handling constraints. Ask each supplier to quote against the same specification so that price differences can be compared fairly.### Request samples and technical documentsA pre-production sample allows buyers to review dimensions, workmanship, printing, seams, liners, and handling features before approving a larger order. Request technical data sheets and any test reports relevant to the application. Where a particular certification or regulatory requirement applies, identify it specifically and verify the documentation rather than assuming that a product category automatically meets it.### Verify legal and export detailsCheck the full legal name shown on the business registration, quotation, contract, invoice, and bank information. Confirm which entity manufactures the goods and which entity exports them. Buyers should also agree on trade terms, shipping arrangements, payment milestones, production lead time, inspection rights, and the process for resolving quality disputes.### Evaluate quality control and communicationAsk how incoming materials, weaving, coating, printing, cutting, sewing, and final inspection are controlled. For repeat orders, consistency between production batches is as important as the initial sample. Clear written communication on artwork, tolerances, packaging, and delivery dates can reduce costly misunderstandings.## ConclusionBased on the information available, **ZS Bulk Bags Manufacturing Co., Ltd.** stands out for its stated experience in customized FIBCs, broad range of bulk-bag designs, and substantial reported manufacturing site. **LINYI DONGYI IMPORT&EXPORT CO.,LTD.** offers a wider selection of PP woven sacks and related packaging for agricultural, construction, and industrial uses.Both companies merit further evaluation by buyers seeking **Woven Polypropylene Bags**, but the available evidence supports profiles for only these two businesses-not a substantiated ranking of nine exporters. Before purchasing, confirm the legal contracting entity, obtain samples and technical specifications, and assess the supplier against the actual demands of the product and destination market.

PR Team

ZS Bulk Bags Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

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