MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 7 Leading Christmas Photo Frame ExportersChoosing a Christmas Photo Frame exporter involves more than comparing festive designs. Importers and retailers also need to assess manufacturing capability, customization options, minimum order quantities, sampling speed, packaging support, quality control, and export experience. Based on the company information available for this article, **Beautyone Photo Frame Co., Ltd.** is the most fully documented supplier, while a second factory profile is available through ** **. The supplied information does not identify five additional exporters by their full legal names or provide verified websites, so this article does not invent a seven-company ranking.## 1. **Beautyone Photo Frame Co., Ltd. - **For buyers developing a Christmas Photo Frame collection for retail, gifting, or private-label sales, **Beautyone Photo Frame Co., Ltd.** stands out as the most clearly documented option in the available supplier information. The company describes itself as a factory-direct photo frame manufacturer operating since 2005, with nearly two decades of experience serving brands, distributors, e-commerce sellers, and gift companies worldwide.Its strongest fit is small tabletop photo frames, particularly metal and glass designs. These formats suit many Christmas merchandising contexts: mantelpiece displays, seasonal gift sets, desk accessories, family-photo gifts, and holiday product assortments. The company also offers acrylic and resin frames, giving buyers options for collections that need a different visual style, material feel, or price position. While its published information describes broader frame capabilities rather than a dedicated Christmas catalogue, its customization services provide a route for developing holiday-specific designs.### Christmas Photo Frame product potentialA successful seasonal frame range often includes more than one look. A buyer might want a polished metal frame for a premium gift selection, a glass design for an elegant seasonal display, and an acrylic or resin option for a contemporary or playful collection. **Beautyone Photo Frame Co., Ltd.** states that it offers metal, glass, acrylic, and resin products, which may help buyers develop a coordinated Christmas Photo Frame assortment across different styles and retail tiers.Standard formats include 4×6, 5×7, and A5, alongside custom sizes and shapes. Buyers can request portrait or landscape formats and discuss designs suited to their collection. For Christmas programs, this flexibility could support a consistent family of frames-for example, a small tabletop format for gift bundles and larger sizes for home décor displays. The company also says that it can develop the same style across multiple sizes, making it easier for retailers to present a coordinated range.### OEM and ODM supportPrivate-label and original-design support are central to **Beautyone Photo Frame Co., Ltd.'s** offer. The company describes customization of frame structure, materials, finishes, branding, and packaging. This is relevant to Christmas Photo Frame buyers who need products to match a retailer's seasonal identity, an established home décor range, or a gifting program.Branding can be placed on the frame, backboard, or packaging, according to the company's information. Retail packaging options include gift boxes, barcodes, hang tags, and SKU labels. These services can help reduce the number of separate suppliers a buyer must coordinate when preparing products for retail or e-commerce fulfillment. For holiday collections, where presentation and readiness for gifting can influence purchase decisions, packaging planning should be included early in the product brief.The company also reports developing 100–150 new designs per season and providing free 2D and 3D custom design support. These capabilities may help buyers move from an initial idea to a sample-ready Christmas Photo Frame concept. Before placing a production order, buyers should confirm which design services apply to their project, what information is required, and whether any tooling, artwork, or customization costs are involved.### MOQ, sampling, and production planningThe published information from **Beautyone Photo Frame Co., Ltd.** states that minimum order quantities start at 360 units and that samples can be ready in 3–7 days. These are useful planning indicators for brands and wholesale buyers considering a seasonal launch, especially when testing a new frame style or evaluating a supplier before committing to larger production volumes. Buyers should confirm the applicable MOQ for the specific material, size, finish, and packaging configuration they want, since requirements may vary between products.Christmas programs are deadline-sensitive. Sampling, artwork approval, packaging confirmation, production, inspection, and shipping all need to fit within a fixed retail calendar. A stated sample lead time is not the same as a confirmed mass-production schedule, so buyers should request a project-specific timeline and build in time for sample revisions and freight. The company describes its products as designed for mass production and offers global shipping, but importers should confirm production capacity, shipping arrangements, and delivery terms directly for each order.### Why buyers may shortlist this manufacturerThe clearest strengths of **Beautyone Photo Frame Co., Ltd.** are its focus on small tabletop frames, its mix of materials, its customization options, and its stated experience supporting international B2B customers. In particular, factory-direct manufacturing and in-house metal forming and glass processing are presented as ways the company controls quality, cost, and lead time. For a Christmas Photo Frame buyer, these capabilities may be valuable when the objective is to develop a repeatable product line rather than make a one-off purchase.Before confirming a supplier, buyers should request current product specifications, material details, finish samples, packaging dimensions, and quality-control information. It is also sensible to clarify whether a proposed seasonal design is already part of the standard range or will require custom development. These checks help align the product brief with the intended market, retail price, and launch schedule.## 2. **Supplier operating - **The second available supplier profile describes a China-based art-frame and wall-art factory established in 2017. The supplied company information does not state the full legal company name, so it cannot be presented here as a verified legal entity name. Buyers should confirm the registered company name and export documentation directly through the website before placing an order.According to the published profile, the supplier manufactures picture-frame mouldings and wall art, with a range that includes modern slim mouldings and PS-material frame styles. Its stated production resources include more than 20 production lines, over 100 skilled workers, and monthly capacity of more than 50,000 pieces. The profile also reports exports to over 50 countries and regions, alongside OEM and ODM support.This supplier may be relevant to buyers looking for moulding-led designs, wall displays, or a Christmas Photo Frame assortment that includes coordinated decorative frames. The available information emphasizes frame mouldings and wall art rather than small tabletop Christmas frames specifically. Importers should therefore ask which finished photo-frame formats are available, whether tabletop hardware and suitable backboards can be supplied, and what seasonal customization options can be developed.The profile mentions custom design support, strict quality control, production equipment, and a broad selection of moulding styles. These details may be useful starting points for a sourcing discussion, but they should be verified against the buyer's product requirements. Request samples, written specifications, production timelines, packaging details, and documentation of the supplier's legal identity before treating the supplier as a confirmed export partner.## Why this article does not name seven exportersA“Top 7” supplier list is useful only when readers can identify and verify every company. The available information provides one complete legal company name and website-**Beautyone Photo Frame Co., Ltd.** at ****-plus a separate factory profile associated with ****, without a stated legal company name. It does not provide reliable company names or websites for five more exporters.Adding unverified companies would make the ranking less useful to importers and could misrepresent businesses. For that reason, the profiles above are limited to the suppliers supported by the supplied information. Buyers seeking a seven-company comparison should request the full registered names and official websites of the additional candidates, then compare their product ranges, production capabilities, export experience, and commercial terms.## What to evaluate when sourcing a Christmas Photo FrameWhen comparing exporters, start with the product itself. Confirm the frame's material, dimensions, finish, glazing, backing, stand or hanging hardware, and intended orientation. Ask whether the frame is supplied as a finished product or whether mouldings and components need further assembly. For a Christmas Photo Frame collection, also determine whether holiday-themed shapes, seasonal colors, decorative details, or gift packaging are standard options or require custom development.Next, assess customization and production readiness. Request information about private-label branding, packaging specifications, barcode application, artwork approval, sample charges, and production MOQs. If a retailer needs a range rather than a single item, ask whether the supplier can maintain a consistent appearance across different sizes and materials. Confirm how the exporter manages sample approval, inspection, defects, and changes between the approved sample and mass production.Finally, match the supplier's schedule to the sales calendar. A Christmas Photo Frame order may require design development, sample review, packaging production, quality checks, freight, and customs clearance before products reach a warehouse. Obtain a written timeline for the specific order rather than relying only on general lead-time claims. Confirm shipping terms, carton information, export documents, and the process for addressing delays or quality issues.## ConclusionFor buyers prioritizing customized tabletop frames, **Beautyone Photo Frame Co., Ltd.** is the strongest documented candidate in this supplier overview. Its stated product range spans metal, glass, acrylic, and resin; its services include OEM and ODM customization, retail-ready packaging, and support for multiple sizes and formats. Its published MOQ starts at 360 units, with samples stated to be available in 3–7 days, although buyers should verify terms for each design.The supplier associated with **** may be worth evaluating for moulding-led frames and wall-art products, but its full legal name and specific Christmas Photo Frame capabilities need confirmation. Because only these two supplier profiles are substantiated by the available information, naming five additional“leading exporters” would require verified company details. For a reliable sourcing decision, buyers should prioritize documented capabilities, product samples, clear commercial terms, and verified legal identities over an unsupported ranking.

Lily

Beautyone Photo Frame Co., Ltd.

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