AZ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Sculptor, Author, Artist, and Co-Owner of Nataji, LLC Brings More Than Five Decades of Spiritually Rooted Work in Bronze, Painting, and PortraitureTucson, Arizona – Natalie Cederquist Levin is an artist, sculptor, author, and designer whose career spans more than five decades of fine and commercial art. As co-owner of Nataji, LLC, she works across an unusually broad range of media, including bronze cast figurative sculpture, painting, watercolor, portraiture, mixed media, and photography, while taking commissions from clients around the world. Her body of work is deeply rooted in spirituality, emotional depth, and the exploration of inner life, with recurring themes of healing, nature, peace, and self-love. In recognition of her decades-long contribution to the arts and her continued impact on the Tucson creative community, she has been selected as an Influential Woman representing Tucson, Arizona for 2026.A creative from early childhood, Natalie launched her professional career as a teenager. She went on to run a graphic design storefront in San Diego for twelve years, all while continuing to exhibit her own original artwork. She studied Fine Art at the University of California, Davis, before earning a Bachelor's degree with high honors in Fine and Studio Arts from UC Santa Barbara. Her bronze sculpture and painting have been featured at wellness-oriented venues such as Canyon Ranch Resort in Tucson, reflecting her intent to create art that inspires healing and fosters compassion and connection across cultures and belief systems. She considers it an honor to be a visionary artist and to inspire others to connect to the divine within.Beyond her visual art, Natalie is an accomplished author. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, she wrote and illustrated three heart-healthy cookbooks. Her more recent project, SOULS OF LIGHT: 50 Spiritual Luminaries of the 20th Century, is a series of fifty hand-drawn pencil portraits honoring influential spiritual teachers from around the world. The book is now being launched, and she is excited to reach an expanded worldwide audience interested in spiritual growth, mindfulness, and healing.Natalie attributes her success to a lifelong devotion to self-expression and to the discipline of showing up for her craft year after year. Gratitude and staying inspired keep her creating. She also credits the passionate, committed people and teachers who influenced her along the way and helped shape the artist she has become. The best career advice she has received came from her mother, who urged her to pull up her boots and push forward no matter the setbacks. That mindset has stayed with her through rejections, challenges, and closed doors, and its message has always been the same: persevere.For young women entering the art world, Natalie's advice is not to let anyone else define their limits. She encourages them to commit fully to self-expression and personal growth, and to keep negative self-talk from diminishing what they are capable of. Emerging artists, in her view, should resist self-doubt, embrace their own voice, and never let outside opinions limit their potential. She also urges them to follow their own path and imagine what is possible.Natalie is candid about the realities of her field. The biggest challenge she faces is getting her work seen, particularly in juried shows. That difficulty is compounded by the economics of working in sculpture, where foundry costs are high, and gallery commissions often cut significantly into an artist's profit. Even so, she hopes to bring more of her art into public view in the years to come.Peace, compassion, tolerance, and self-love sit at the center of everything Natalie does, in her art and in her life. She is committed to service to humanity and to her own ongoing spiritual growth. Her work is an extension of these values, grounded in healing, nature, and spirituality. Through it, she hopes to foster a sense of unity and connection across different traditions and beliefs, and to contribute in some small way to world peace.With a career that began in her teenage years and continues to expand into new media and new audiences, Natalie has shown how perseverance and devotion to craft can sustain a lifetime of creative work. Her sculptures, paintings, portraits, and books share a common purpose of inviting people toward healing and inner peace. For collectors, readers, and fellow artists alike, the art of Natalie Cederquist Levin stands as a lasting reminder of the beauty, compassion, and connection that creative expression can bring into the world.Learn More about Natalie Cederquist Levin:Through her Influential Women profile: or through Nataji, LLC,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women: Natalie Cederquist Levin, Creates Art That Inspires Healing, Peace, and Connection Across Cultures News Provided By Influential Women November 19, 2026, 06:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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