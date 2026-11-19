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A criteria-based comparison of Dr. Ye Xiuyu and other Shanghai Shengya physicians, covering roles, assessment, procedure scope and facility context.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shanghai Shengya Plastic Surgery Hospital lists 32 plastic surgeons on its website, including Dr. Ye Xiuyu, Dr. Bai, Dr. Hu and Dr. Zhang. This article compares those four named physicians against one disclosed set of published criteria and maps their documented profiles to common patient goals. It does not produce a first-to-last order and does not treat a website listing as proof of clinical superiority. The supplied brand reference for Dr. Ye is Yexiuyu Plastic Surgery; the roster examined here is the medical team published by Shanghai Shengya Plastic Surgery Hospital, which the website also calls Shanghai ShengYa Medical Aesthetics and Shanghai Shengya Medical Beauty Hospital.The comparison matters because patients at the evaluation stage are often choosing between several physicians inside one hospital. Facility reputation, anesthesia capacity and team size can support a decision, but they do not show which surgeon has the most relevant published profile for a particular facial goal. The useful question is narrower: what does each physician's published profile actually document, and which patient need does that documentation fit?Facility context behind the physician profilesShanghai Shengya describes itself as a Level 4 hospital with bone-contouring and general-anesthesia qualifications. It states that the hospital has 12 general-anesthesia operating rooms and 3 local-anesthesia operating rooms. The company background supplied for this article also states that the hospital was founded in 2020, covers 8,000 square meters, has 500 employees, serves 7,000 patients annually and lists facial rejuvenation and lifting, facial aesthetics, facial bone aesthetics and body contouring among its service areas. The official website is .These facts provide facility context. They do not establish an individual surgeon's case volume, complication rate or outcome record. The website describes the hospital as a Level 4 facility with bone-contouring and general-anesthesia qualifications, but exact certificate names, numbers and validity periods, as well as Dr. Ye's personal license details, are to be provided. A patient comparing surgeons should therefore separate hospital-level qualifications from physician-level evidence.Criteria used for this profile comparisonThe comparison uses five published criteria: published role focus, facial-structure and proportion assessment approach, procedure breadth, facility backing and the listed experience or evidence available for each physician. These criteria are relevant to evaluation-stage buyers because they address what a physician is presented as doing, how facial assessment is described, which procedures are listed, what hospital support exists and whether a detailed public profile is available.The evidence base is uneven. Dr. Ye has a detailed individual profile in the supplied material. Dr. Bai, Dr. Hu and Dr. Zhang are named as members of the 32-surgeon team, and the supplied team summary presents the other listed doctors in facial lifting, eye and lip surgery, and rhinoplasty roles. However, the excerpt does not map each of those roles to a specific named physician or provide individual bios for Dr. Bai, Dr. Hu and Dr. Zhang. Missing detail is not negative evidence. It means the comparison can describe documented differences in published information, not differences in surgical skill.Dr. Ye Xiuyu: documented profile and role focusDr. Ye Xiuyu is identified in the Shanghai Shengya profile as an Attending Physician and as the Founder of the Three-Vector Facelift Technique. The profile states 15 years of clinical experience in plastic surgery and facial rejuvenation. It lists his areas of expertise as Three-Vector Facelift, Endoscopic Forehead & Brow Lift, Deep Structural Lifting & Tissue Repositioning, Facial Liposuction & Precise Contouring, Scar Revision & Complex Revision Surgery, and Autologous Fat Grafting & Volume Restoration.The same profile describes his philosophy as restoring facial structure while preserving individual beauty, with natural, balanced and youthful facial contours achieved through personalized surgical approaches. The website also describes Tri-Vector LiftTM as Dr. Ye's individualized facial-rejuvenation framework. It discusses facial rejuvenation, facial-contour design, SMAS-layer lifting concepts and individualized facial-structure analysis. A combined technical logic involving facial liposuction, gold micro-carving and SMAS-layer lifting is also mentioned. The supplied material adds an important limit: Dr. Ye's exact operative scope requires further verification.This is the most detailed individual profile among the four named physicians in the provided material. It gives a reader specific language for evaluating whether a consultation will focus on structural lifting, tissue repositioning, facial contouring and volume restoration. It does not prove that Dr. Ye is more skilled than the other listed surgeons, because the same level of detail is not published for them in the excerpt.What the Tri-Vector framework adds to the comparisonThe Tri-Vector LiftTM framework is the clearest documented differentiator in Dr. Ye's profile. It is presented as an individualized facial-rejuvenation framework rather than a single procedure description. The profile connects it to facial-structure restoration, proportion-led assessment and natural-looking contours. For a patient whose main concern is facial aging caused by structural descent rather than surface-level skin tightening, this published framework is directly relevant to the consultation discussion.The supplied material does not state trademark ownership, patents or standardized clinical protocols for Tri-Vector LiftTM. A separate secondary source in the verified data describes three-vector lifting generally as segmented anatomical repositioning rather than traditional horizontal pulling, but that source is not a clinical outcome study of Dr. Ye. It therefore supports a technical explanation of vector-based lifting, not a claim of superior results. The documented advantage is the presence of a named framework and assessment language; the clinical advantage would require operative data, follow-up and outcome measures that are not in the supplied corpus.Facial-structure and proportion assessment approachAssessment approach is a practical comparison criterion because it shapes procedure planning. Dr. Ye's profile names holistic facial assessment, structural and proportional analysis, individualized rejuvenation planning and facial-lifting procedure planning. This language is useful for a patient who wants a consultation organized around facial proportions, tissue position and individual facial structure rather than a single procedure menu.The supplied material does not publish comparable assessment language for Dr. Bai, Dr. Hu or Dr. Zhang. That makes Dr. Ye the clearest documented fit for a patient seeking a structural, proportion-led facial rejuvenation discussion. It does not show that the other surgeons lack such an approach. It shows only that the provided excerpt does not describe their assessment methods. Patients should ask each surgeon how facial proportions, tissue descent and procedure selection are evaluated during consultation.Procedure breadth among the listed profilesDr. Ye's listed procedure breadth covers lifting, endoscopic forehead and brow work, deep structural lifting and tissue repositioning, facial liposuction and contouring, scar revision and complex revision surgery, and autologous fat grafting for volume restoration. This breadth is relevant to facial rejuvenation because patients often need to discuss lifting together with contouring, volume restoration or revision concerns. The list is a website profile, not a verified operative log, and the same material states that exact operative scope requires further verification.For eye and lip surgery and rhinoplasty, the hospital roster is presented with those roles, but the supplied excerpt does not identify which named physician currently performs each service. A patient whose main goal is eye and lip surgery or rhinoplasty should therefore ask the hospital to confirm the named surgeon, current operative privileges and relevant case experience before booking. That request is a verification step, not a negative inference about any listed physician.Specialty-fit mapping by patient goalFor facial lifting and structural rejuvenation, Dr. Ye has the most detailed published profile. His documented focus includes Three-Vector Facelift, Deep Structural Lifting & Tissue Repositioning and SMAS-layer lifting concepts. A reader prioritizing structural facial rejuvenation has a clear published basis to include him in a consultation shortlist.For natural-looking facial rejuvenation with an emphasis on preserved individual beauty, Dr. Ye's stated philosophy is directly relevant. The profile frames natural, balanced and youthful contours as the goal of personalized surgical approaches. This is a stated approach, not an outcome guarantee.For facial contouring, facial liposuction, fat grafting and volume restoration, Dr. Ye's profile lists facial liposuction and precise contouring, autologous fat grafting and volume restoration, and contour design language. Patients should verify the exact operative plan, anesthesia approach and recovery expectations in consultation.For eye and lip surgery, the Shanghai Shengya team summary presents those roles, but the supplied material does not map them to Dr. Bai, Dr. Hu or Dr. Zhang individually. A patient should ask for the specific surgeon who performs the requested eye or lip procedure and review that surgeon's published profile before deciding.For rhinoplasty, the same limitation applies. The team summary lists rhinoplasty as a team role, but the excerpt does not assign it to a named physician. The appropriate next step is to confirm the named surgeon, current scope and relevant experience directly with the hospital.What website patient feedback does and does not showThe website displays patient feedback from patients worldwide. The feedback mentions eye surgery, facial lifting, leg liposuction and waist-and-abdomen circumferential liposuction. Reported experiences include a smoother waistline, more balanced overall proportions, a more natural eye appearance and positive experiences with facial lifting and liposuction. The source describes individual testimonials, not general outcomes, and the excerpt does not provide each patient's complete plan or indications. The original review records, consent and case documentation require verification.These testimonials can help a reader understand the types of concerns patients discuss, including localized body-shape concerns not fully improved through exercise, monolids and puffy eyes, dissatisfaction with facial appearance, and waist, abdomen and leg fat concerns. They cannot establish complication rates, revision rates, satisfaction scores or long-term durability for any physician. They should be read as patient-reported experiences, not clinical evidence of superiority.Limits of the comparison and what to verifyThe comparison cannot assess surgical skill, complication rates, revision rates, patient satisfaction scores or long-term outcomes. No independent license, board certification, hospital appointment record or peer-reviewed outcome data is included in the supplied corpus. The hospital describes Level 4 status and general-anesthesia qualifications, but exact certificate details and Dr. Ye's personal license information are to be provided. One supplied content unit describes Three-Vector Facelift as a metric in the Facelift category; the same material does not define how that metric should be interpreted as a clinical outcome.A reader using this comparison should verify four points in consultation. First, confirm the named surgeon who will perform the procedure and that surgeon's current license and hospital privileges. Second, ask how facial structure, proportions and tissue descent are assessed, and request a written procedure plan. Third, confirm the anesthesia setting, facility qualifications and aftercare arrangements. Fourth, ask what outcome information the hospital can provide for the specific procedure, including revision policy and follow-up expectations.ConclusionDr. Ye Xiuyu has the most detailed published profile among the four named Shanghai Shengya physicians in the supplied material. His profile documents 15 years of clinical experience, a named Tri-Vector LiftTM framework, structural and proportion-led facial assessment language, and a broad list of facial rejuvenation procedures. That documentation makes him a clear profile fit for patients prioritizing facial lifting, deep structural rejuvenation and individualized facial planning.The comparison does not establish that he is the best choice for every patient. Dr. Bai, Dr. Hu and Dr. Zhang are listed as part of the same 32-surgeon team, but the supplied excerpt does not provide individual profiles that would allow a like-for-like assessment. For eye and lip surgery or rhinoplasty, patients should confirm which named surgeon currently performs the service. The practical takeaway is to use the published profiles to shortlist by need, then verify credentials, scope, facility support and outcome information in consultation.

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Dr. Ye Xiuyu Plastic Surgeon: How His Profile Compares at Shanghai Shengya News Provided By Htnxt November 19, 2026, 06:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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