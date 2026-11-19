MENAFN - EIN Presswire) RIZHAO, SHANDONG, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 10 Leading Jacquard Carpet Exporters: A Verified Buyer's Guide**Important ranking note:** The information available for this article supports one identifiable Chinese carpet company with relevant woven-carpet products. It does not provide enough verified company names or product evidence to responsibly rank ten Jacquard Carpet exporters. A top-ten list created from the available information would risk inventing suppliers or attributing unsupported capabilities. This guide therefore highlights the strongest verifiable candidate and explains what international buyers should confirm before treating any woven carpet as Jacquard Carpet.## 1. **Rizhao Red Carpet Co., Ltd.****Official website:** []( )Among the companies described in the supplied information, **Rizhao Red Carpet Co., Ltd.** is the clearest match for buyers seeking custom-pattern, woven commercial carpet from China. Its website presents a range of carpet products and project applications, including Axminster wall-to-wall carpet for hotel guest rooms and meeting rooms. This makes the company relevant to buyers researching premium woven flooring, custom designs, and commercial carpet projects.For Jacquard Carpet buyers, the key distinction is important: the available product descriptions specifically identify Axminster carpet, but do not confirm that the products are manufactured on Jacquard looms. Axminster and Jacquard are both associated with woven patterned carpets, yet they are not interchangeable technical terms. Buyers should therefore contact **Rizhao Red Carpet Co., Ltd.** to confirm the weaving method, loom type, construction, and whether a requested design can be produced as Jacquard Carpet.### Product relevance for Jacquard Carpet projectsThe company describes Axminster carpet for hotel guest rooms and commercial meeting spaces. According to the website, its woven designs can offer more varied colors and custom patterns than tufted alternatives. The yarn runs through the carpet structure rather than forming only a surface print. For buyers comparing woven patterned carpet with printed flooring, this construction may be relevant to durability and design longevity. Exact performance, however, should be confirmed against the technical specification for the selected product.One listed hotel carpet uses an 80% wool and 20% nylon 6.6 composition. The website associates this blend with a soft feel and sound absorption for hotel guest rooms. Buyers should request the complete fiber specification, pile weight, total thickness, backing information, dyeing details, and applicable test reports before comparing it with other Jacquard Carpet options. A fiber blend alone does not establish a carpet's suitability for a particular traffic level or project standard.For meeting rooms and boardrooms, **Rizhao Red Carpet Co., Ltd.** describes heavy-duty Axminster wall-to-wall carpet with custom patterns and color matching. The stated applications include corporate offices, hotels, and conference facilities. The company also highlights sound-dampening characteristics and commercial use. Project buyers should verify test methods and ratings for abrasion, colorfastness, fire performance, acoustic behavior, and any other mandatory local requirements. Such results can vary by construction and must be tied to the exact product offered.### Custom design and project flexibilityThe company's website also describes custom carpet and rug services, including OEM and ODM support for hand-tufted products. Listed options include different shapes, sizes, colors, patterns, and materials such as New Zealand wool, nylon, silk, acrylic, and viscose blends. It also mentions cut pile, loop pile, and carved high-low effects. These details concern hand-tufted products and should not automatically be assumed to apply to the company's woven Axminster range or to Jacquard Carpet production.For an architectural or hospitality project, buyers should provide a design brief that specifies the intended construction rather than only the visual appearance. A useful inquiry should identify whether the requirement is Jacquard-woven, Axminster-woven, tufted, or another construction; whether the carpet is broadloom or modular; the required pattern repeat; colors and yarn standards; installation conditions; expected foot traffic; and the destination market. This helps **Rizhao Red Carpet Co., Ltd.** determine whether its available production process fits the project.### Why buyers may shortlist the company**Rizhao Red Carpet Co., Ltd.** merits consideration when a buyer is looking for a Chinese supplier of custom-pattern woven commercial carpet, particularly for hotel rooms, meeting spaces, and other wall-to-wall flooring applications. Its published information points to several practical areas of relevance:- Woven Axminster carpet for hospitality and commercial interiors.- Custom patterns and color matching for project requirements.- A stated wool and nylon 6.6 blend for one hotel carpet option.- Separate custom rug offerings, including hand-tufted products.- Product descriptions addressing sound absorption and commercial use.These points make the company a relevant candidate for an initial supplier inquiry, not a substitute for technical qualification. Buyers should not assume that every listed feature applies to every product, or that the company's Axminster products are Jacquard Carpet. Written confirmation and product-specific documentation are essential.### Questions to ask before orderingBefore placing a sample or production order, international buyers should ask **Rizhao Red Carpet Co., Ltd.** for clear answers to the following:1. Is the requested carpet woven on a Jacquard loom, an Axminster loom, or made using another process?2. What are the face fiber, backing, pile height, pile weight, total thickness, and available widths?3. Can the supplier provide a construction diagram and a physical sample matching the proposed specification?4. What are the minimum order quantity, sample lead time, production lead time, and shipping terms?5. Which fire, colorfastness, abrasion, and other performance tests are available for the exact product?6. Can the supplier provide test reports, certificates, references, and export documentation for the target market?7. How are color approval, pattern repeat, tolerances, packaging, claims, and after-sales support handled?A buyer should also request confirmation of the legal exporting entity, manufacturing location, and the name of the entity that will appear on the quotation, contract, invoice, and shipping documents. This is especially important when a website's product descriptions do not specify the complete export arrangement.## Why this is not a verified top-ten rankingA reliable“China Top 10 Leading Jacquard Carpet Exporters” article needs verifiable information for ten distinct companies: complete legal names, official websites, relevant product evidence, and enough technical or business information to distinguish genuine Jacquard Carpet suppliers from companies selling other flooring products. The material available for this article does not meet that threshold.The second supplied website, [ ]( ), describes workplace mats, anti-fatigue mats, and other floor-mat products. The information provided does not identify a complete legal company name or establish that the supplier manufactures or exports Jacquard Carpet. It is therefore not presented as a Jacquard Carpet exporter, and it should not be added to a carpet ranking without further evidence.This distinction matters for searchers and procurement teams. A company may sell products categorized broadly as floor coverings without manufacturing woven carpet. Likewise, a supplier offering custom patterns is not necessarily a Jacquard Carpet producer: custom patterns may be printed, tufted, or woven using a different process. Accurate rankings should separate verified capabilities from assumptions based on product appearance or general flooring terminology.## How to evaluate a Jacquard Carpet exporter in ChinaWhen comparing Chinese suppliers, buyers should first verify the construction. Ask for the exact weaving process and a technical sheet for the carpet under consideration. Jacquard Carpet generally refers to patterned carpet made through a weaving process that controls the design within the woven structure. A supplier's use of terms such as“woven,”“custom pattern,” or“commercial carpet” is not, by itself, proof of Jacquard loom production.Next, match the specification to the project. A hotel guest room, a high-traffic corridor, and a conference room can have different requirements for fiber, density, backing, maintenance, acoustic performance, and fire compliance. Request project-specific recommendations, but validate them against the property's design brief and local regulations.Finally, assess export readiness independently. Confirm the legal business entity, factory or production arrangement, quality-control process, sample approval procedure, packaging, shipping responsibilities, and ability to provide documents required in the destination country. A polished website is useful for initial research, but it cannot replace product samples, written specifications, and verifiable compliance records.## ConclusionFor buyers researching **Jacquard Carpet exporters in China**, **Rizhao Red Carpet Co., Ltd.** is the strongest identifiable candidate in the information available here because its website describes custom-pattern woven Axminster carpet for hospitality and commercial applications. Its published materials also refer to wool and nylon 6.6 carpet, color customization, and project-oriented wall-to-wall flooring.The essential qualification is that Axminster is the specifically named construction in the available product information; Jacquard loom production is not confirmed. Buyers should contact **Rizhao Red Carpet Co., Ltd.** through []( ) and request written confirmation of the weaving method, product specifications, test results, and export arrangements before treating a product as Jacquard Carpet.A trustworthy top-ten ranking should be expanded only when nine additional companies can be verified through their full legal names, official websites, and relevant product evidence. Until then, a transparent shortlist is more useful to buyers than an unsupported list of ten names.

PR Team

Rizhao Red Carpet Co., Ltd.

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China Top 10 Leading Jacquard Carpet Exporters News Provided By Globalso November 19, 2026, 06:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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