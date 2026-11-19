MENAFN - EIN Presswire) YANCHENG, JIANGSU, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 4 Leading Carbon Masterbatch Exporters## Carbon Masterbatch Suppliers in China: A Buyer's GuideCarbon masterbatch is a concentrated blend of carbon black, a polymer carrier and, in many formulations, processing additives. It is commonly used to color plastics black while supporting properties such as UV resistance, opacity and conductivity, depending on the grade and formulation. Buyers selecting a carbon masterbatch exporter should assess more than color: carrier compatibility, carbon black dispersion, dosage, processing stability, product consistency and export support all matter.This guide reviews the three companies identified in the supplied company information. Their capabilities span masterbatch production, polymer additives, chemical fibers and nonwoven materials. However, the supplied information does not identify a fourth company or confirm that every profiled company sells a dedicated carbon masterbatch product. To avoid inventing a supplier or overstating product claims, this article does not add an unverified fourth exporter. Buyers should confirm product availability and export terms directly with each company.## 1. Jiangsu Trumps Chemical Fiber Technology Co., Ltd.**Official website:****Jiangsu Trumps Chemical Fiber Technology Co., Ltd.** is a strong candidate for buyers seeking a supplier with broad masterbatch capabilities and experience in fiber, nonwoven and functional-material applications. The company describes itself as a modern enterprise integrating high-performance chemical fiber materials, nonwoven fabric manufacturing and functional application solutions. Its business includes research and development, production and sales of color masterbatches, functional masterbatches, nanomaterials, nonwoven fabrics and environmental adsorption products.For a carbon masterbatch buyer, the most relevant starting point is the company's masterbatch manufacturing experience. Its website lists color masterbatch and functional masterbatch among its product areas, alongside applications in chemical fiber, nonwoven fabrics, medical and healthcare products, hygiene goods, packaging and environmental emergency materials. This breadth may be valuable to purchasers who need black coloration or functional performance integrated into a fiber or nonwoven production process. The website information supplied does not, however, name a dedicated carbon black masterbatch grade. Buyers should request confirmation of whether a suitable carbon-based black formulation is available for their target polymer and process.The company reports more than 27 years of industry experience, with its history dating to 1999, and more than 36 production lines. It also states an annual output of more than 15,000 tons. These figures offer useful context for buyers assessing manufacturing scale, though purchasers should verify current capacity, available production slots and the specific capacity allocated to the required masterbatch type.Application knowledge is a notable part of the company's profile. Its stated markets include chemical fiber, nonwoven fabrics, medical and healthcare, and environmental emergency materials. The company also describes solutions for medical applications, hygiene products, packaging, environmental emergency products, PET yarn and premium fabrics. For a customer evaluating carbon masterbatch, this range suggests an opportunity to discuss the interaction between color, polymer processing and finished-product requirements-not simply to request a standard black pellet.Quality and export considerations are also relevant. **Jiangsu Trumps Chemical Fiber Technology Co., Ltd.** states that it has ISO 9001 quality management system certification and that its products are exported to many countries and regions. International buyers should ask for the current certificate scope, product technical data sheet, safety documentation and export-market compliance information. For a carbon masterbatch order, a useful technical discussion would cover carrier resin, carbon black loading, dispersion quality, recommended let-down ratio, compatibility with the buyer's polymer and any limits related to spinning, film extrusion or nonwoven processing.This company merits particular attention when the project involves fiber or nonwoven applications, functional masterbatch requirements, or a supplier that can discuss downstream material use. The key qualification step is to verify that the requested carbon masterbatch grade is currently offered and that its formulation matches the intended application.## 2. NINGBO COLOR MASTER BATCH CO., LTD.**Official website:** href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">**NINGBO COLOR MASTER BATCH CO., LTD.** is an established Chinese masterbatch manufacturer with a stated history dating to 1985. The company says it was among China's earlier businesses engaged in masterbatch research and production. It reports annual output of more than 45,000 tons and a factory floor area of 34,000 square metres. In 2021, the company was listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.Its product information is particularly relevant to buyers searching for black masterbatch. The website lists black masterbatch products for several carrier or application types, including AS, CF, EVA, PA, PC and PE. This portfolio makes **NINGBO COLOR MASTER BATCH CO., LTD.** a practical company to contact when evaluating black masterbatch for plastics. However, the supplied information does not specify the carbon black content, exact formulation or whether every listed black masterbatch grade is suitable for a particular export-market requirement. Buyers should verify that each proposed grade is a carbon-black-based formulation and request technical documents before comparing it with other carbon masterbatch offers.The company's stated application cases cover automotive parts, plastic film, chemical fiber, piping, household electrical products and building materials. This spread can be useful for purchasers who need to match a black masterbatch to different production environments. A grade suitable for one resin or process should not be assumed to work equally well in another. For example, a buyer should confirm the carrier resin, processing temperature, dispersion performance, dosage guidance and effect on finished-product properties.The company highlights technical research and development, quality control, customer service and customized solutions. It also describes support that includes technical assistance, pre-sales consultation and after-sales service. These points matter in carbon masterbatch procurement because performance depends on both the concentrate and the conditions under which it is diluted and processed. Buyers should request samples for production trials and compare color strength, surface appearance, filter pressure or screen-pack behavior, and batch-to-batch consistency where relevant.For customers considering a large-volume order, the stated annual output may indicate significant manufacturing capability. That figure should still be confirmed against current production schedules, minimum order quantities and the exact product family. International purchasers should also clarify packaging options, lead times, shipping terms, export documentation and the company's ability to provide consistent grades over repeat orders.Overall, **NINGBO COLOR MASTER BATCH CO., LTD.** is one of the most directly relevant companies in this selection for black masterbatch inquiries because its listed products expressly include several black masterbatch grades. It is a sensible supplier to contact for carbon masterbatch comparisons, subject to confirmation of formulation details and application fit.## 3. Chongqing Baozhuan New Material Technology Co., Ltd.**Official website:** href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">**Chongqing Baozhuan New Material Technology Co., Ltd.** focuses on high-performance polymer additives and integrated solutions. The company reports that it was founded in 2018 and has a modern factory covering 33,000 square metres. It states that its products are exported to more than 20 countries and that it holds more than 20 authorized patents. Its profile also describes a research and development, marketing and sales team with experience in the polymer industry.The listed portfolio includes silicone masterbatch, silicone powder, flame retardants, flame-retardant synergists, light stabilizers, rheology modifiers, laser-marking additives, compatibilizing dispersants, lubricating dispersants and adsorbents. These products are not the same as a confirmed carbon masterbatch range. The supplied information does not list carbon black masterbatch as a featured product, so buyers should not assume that the company supplies a ready-made carbon masterbatch grade.Nevertheless, the company may be relevant to purchasers whose projects involve improving the performance or processing of polymer compounds alongside black coloration. Its listed dispersants and other polymer additives could be relevant to formulation development, subject to technical confirmation. For example, a buyer developing a compound that uses carbon black may wish to ask whether **Chongqing Baozhuan New Material Technology Co., Ltd.** can provide compatible additives or formulation support. Any proposed solution should be assessed through technical documentation and production trials rather than inferred from a general additives portfolio.The company describes strict quality control, stable raw-material supply and a professional research and development team as part of its offer. Its stated export reach provides a basis for international buyers to ask about export experience, destination-market documentation, logistics and after-sales technical support. Purchasers should clearly distinguish between a supplier of carbon masterbatch itself and a supplier of additives that may be used in a wider polymer formulation.For this reason, **Chongqing Baozhuan New Material Technology Co., Ltd.** is best approached as a polymer-additives manufacturer that may support related formulation needs-not as a confirmed carbon masterbatch exporter on the information currently available. Buyers looking for a finished carbon masterbatch should ask directly whether the required grade is manufactured and request a product specification before including it in a formal shortlist.## How to Compare Carbon Masterbatch ExportersA supplier's general masterbatch or polymer-additives experience does not by itself confirm that it can supply the right carbon masterbatch. Before requesting a quotation, buyers should define the intended resin, process and final-product requirements. The following checks can make supplier comparisons more meaningful:- **Confirm the product:** Ask whether the product is specifically a carbon-black-based masterbatch, and request its grade name and technical data sheet.- **Match the carrier resin:** Confirm compatibility with the target polymer and processing method.- **Review dispersion and consistency:** Request sample material and evaluate color distribution, surface finish and processing behavior in a production-relevant trial.- **Check dosage guidance:** Ask for the recommended addition rate and the conditions used to establish it.- **Verify quality documentation:** Request current quality certificates, batch records and relevant product compliance documents.- **Assess export readiness:** Confirm destination-market requirements, packaging, lead time, shipping terms and export documentation.- **Plan repeat orders:** Discuss product stability, raw-material sourcing and the supplier's process for maintaining consistent specifications over time.## Which Company Should Buyers Contact First?For fiber, nonwoven and functional-material applications, **Jiangsu Trumps Chemical Fiber Technology Co., Ltd.** stands out for its stated experience across chemical fibers, nonwovens and functional masterbatches, as well as its reported export activity. Buyers should confirm whether it offers a suitable carbon masterbatch formulation for the intended process.For black masterbatch across plastic applications, **NINGBO COLOR MASTER BATCH CO., LTD.** has the clearest directly listed black masterbatch portfolio among the companies reviewed. Its product pages identify multiple black grades, but buyers still need to verify carbon black composition, carrier compatibility and export specifications.For polymer additives or formulation-related support, **Chongqing Baozhuan New Material Technology Co., Ltd.** may be worth consulting. The available profile supports its positioning as a high-performance additives manufacturer, but does not establish that it supplies finished carbon masterbatch.## ConclusionChina offers a broad manufacturing base for masterbatch and polymer materials, but a reliable carbon masterbatch shortlist should be built around verified product specifications rather than company descriptions alone. **Jiangsu Trumps Chemical Fiber Technology Co., Ltd.** brings broad masterbatch and fiber-related capabilities; **NINGBO COLOR MASTER BATCH CO., LTD.** lists multiple black masterbatch products and substantial stated production capacity; and **Chongqing Baozhuan New Material Technology Co., Ltd.** focuses on polymer additives with international sales experience.The information provided supports profiles for these three companies only. A fourth exporter cannot be responsibly named without additional verified company details. For every supplier, confirm that the required carbon masterbatch grade is available, obtain technical documentation, conduct a production trial and agree on export and quality requirements before placing an order.

PR Team

Jiangsu Trumps Chemical Fiber Technology Co., Ltd.

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China Top 4 Leading Carbon Masterbatch Exporters News Provided By Globalso November 19, 2026, 06:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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