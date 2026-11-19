MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHANGRAO, JIANGXI, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 9 Leading Napkin Packing Machine Exporters: A Buyer's GuideChina is a major source of machinery for tissue converting, disposable hygiene products and paper-product packaging. For buyers evaluating a Napkin Packing Machine, the choice of supplier matters as much as the choice of machine: production speed, pack format, product compatibility, automation level and after-sales support all affect the long-term value of an investment.This guide gives priority to the first featured manufacturer and introduces two other relevant Chinese companies. The company information available for this article identifies three suppliers; it does not support a reliable ranking of nine distinct exporters. Rather than invent six company profiles or attribute unverified products to businesses, the guide focuses on the three identifiable companies and offers a practical framework for assessing additional suppliers.## 1. Jiangxi Dele Technology Co., Ltd. - Broad Disposable-Product Machinery Expertise**Company:** **Jiangxi Dele Technology Co., Ltd.****Official website:** []( )For buyers seeking equipment across the wider disposable-products sector, **Jiangxi Dele Technology Co., Ltd.** stands out for its broad machinery portfolio. The company's website features equipment for nonwoven disposable sanitary products, including wet wipe manufacturing machines, makeup remover pad manufacturing machines, compressed towel manufacturing machines, folding equipment and packaging-related machinery. This breadth is relevant to buyers who are planning a Napkin Packing Machine purchase as part of a larger production or converting operation.The company's listed products include high-speed nonwoven restaurant single wet wipe equipment, fully automatic wet wipe manufacturing machines, adjustable wet wipe machines, cotton pad manufacturing machines and an automatic high-speed cotton pad packing machine. These products do not establish that every model is designed specifically for conventional paper napkin packing. They do, however, show experience with automated production and packaging in adjacent disposable-product categories. Buyers should therefore clearly define whether they need a machine for folded paper napkins, nonwoven napkins, wet wipes, or another product before requesting a quotation.A Napkin Packing Machine project depends on how the product is made and presented. A supplier experienced in folding, cutting, slitting, rewinding or packing related materials may be able to discuss production-line integration, but the buyer should confirm the actual model's compatibility with the required napkin dimensions, ply count, fold style and package configuration. For **Jiangxi Dele Technology Co., Ltd.**, a useful first step is to provide sample products and packaging specifications and ask the company to identify the relevant machine configuration in writing.The website also lists machinery for bed sheets and towels, medical drapes, tablecloths, floor-protection products, pillow packaging and other nonwoven applications. This variety may appeal to manufacturers producing several disposable product lines, especially if they want to evaluate more than one piece of equipment with a single machinery supplier. A diversified portfolio can be useful, but it should not replace a model-specific review: buyers need confirmation of output, material limits, changeover requirements and included accessories for the exact Napkin Packing Machine under consideration.Before ordering, buyers should ask **Jiangxi Dele Technology Co., Ltd.** for a detailed technical proposal covering machine layout, product specifications, packaging materials, electrical requirements, compressed-air needs and line speed under defined operating conditions. Requesting a test with the buyer's own product and packaging film can help establish whether the machine produces packs that meet retail or institutional requirements. It is also advisable to clarify which parts are consumables, which components are included in the quoted scope, and how remote or on-site commissioning is arranged.The company's strongest point, based on its published range, is its connection to the broader nonwoven and disposable-products machinery market. For a buyer considering a Napkin Packing Machine alongside wet wipe, cotton pad or other converting equipment, **Jiangxi Dele Technology Co., Ltd.** merits particular attention. Its actual suitability should be judged against the intended napkin product and verified through technical documentation and product trials.## 2. Wuxi OK Science and Technology Co., Ltd. - Tissue Converting and Packaging Solutions**Company:** **Wuxi OK Science and Technology Co., Ltd.****Official website:** [ href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">]( )**Wuxi OK Science and Technology Co., Ltd.** presents itself as a tissue converting and packaging solution provider. Its website lists production-line and packaging categories for facial tissue, box tissue, hand towels, wet disposable tissues, toilet tissue and handkerchief tissue, alongside napkin and pocket-tissue solutions. This makes the company relevant to buyers comparing a Napkin Packing Machine with other tissue converting or back-end packaging equipment.The published product range includes a high-speed handkerchief tissue production line, facial tissue folding machines, toilet tissue bundling machines, toilet and kitchen-towel rewinding lines, and a high-speed facial tissue single-packing machine. While not all of these products are Napkin Packing Machines, the range demonstrates a focus on tissue products and packaging operations. Buyers should ask which specific model is designed for their napkin format rather than assuming that equipment for facial or handkerchief tissue can be used without modification.A tissue manufacturer may need more than a standalone packer. It may require folding, counting, conveying and packaging equipment that works together as a coordinated line. **Wuxi OK Science and Technology Co., Ltd.** describes solutions spanning tissue production and back-end packaging, which could be useful for factories assessing integrated equipment. The key purchasing question is whether the proposed line matches the buyer's production target and product dimensions, and whether the supplier can document how the machinery will connect to existing equipment.When requesting a quotation, buyers should specify the napkin's unfolded and folded dimensions, number of plies, embossing or printing requirements, count per pack, package style and target throughput. They should also ask whether the quoted configuration includes automatic feeding, counting, film handling, sealing and finished-pack discharge. If the Napkin Packing Machine is part of a larger line, the proposal should clarify the interfaces between upstream folding equipment and downstream packing equipment.For export buyers, a supplier's service arrangements deserve careful review. Confirm the scope of installation guidance, operator training, spare-parts supply and troubleshooting support. Ask for machine manuals and electrical documentation in a language suitable for the operating team, and agree on acceptance criteria before shipment. A clear factory acceptance test can reduce uncertainty by checking the machine with representative products and packaging materials.Based on its published portfolio, **Wuxi OK Science and Technology Co., Ltd.** is especially relevant to buyers looking at tissue-focused production and packaging systems. Its website provides a starting point for product research, but buyers should verify model-specific capabilities and export support directly with the company before making a procurement decision.## 3. Henan Young Bamboo Industrial Co., Ltd. - Napkin Machinery and Tissue-Paper Equipment**Company:** **Henan Young Bamboo Industrial Co., Ltd.****Official website:** [ href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">]( )**Henan Young Bamboo Industrial Co., Ltd.** offers machinery for paper products, including napkin tissue machines, facial tissue machines, toilet tissue machines and tissue-paper packing machines. Its published range makes it a relevant supplier for businesses building or expanding a tissue-product operation, particularly when a Napkin Packing Machine needs to be considered alongside napkin production equipment.The company's website lists napkin machinery and shows delivery cases for napkin machines, including an FCL-12 napkin machine shipment to India. It also features tissue-paper packing equipment and other paper-product machinery. These references provide useful context for buyers, although a delivery example alone does not confirm the specifications, packing formats or performance of a particular Napkin Packing Machine. Those details should be requested directly from the company.For a new tissue manufacturer, coordinating the napkin-making and packing stages can be important. A buyer may need to verify whether the proposed equipment supports the required fold, size, pack count and packaging material, and whether the packing machine is supplied as a standalone unit or as part of a broader production arrangement. If the company proposes both a napkin machine and packing equipment, the buyer should ask for a complete process description, machine layout and responsibility matrix covering all included equipment.The company also states that its products are exported to multiple international markets and highlights after-sales service. Prospective customers should turn these general claims into practical questions: Which installation and commissioning services are available in the destination country? What remote support channels are offered? Are recommended spare parts included or sold separately? What are the expected lead times for parts and technical assistance? Clear answers help buyers compare the full cost of ownership rather than just the initial machine price.**Henan Young Bamboo Industrial Co., Ltd.** is worth considering for buyers looking at napkin production and tissue-paper packaging equipment from one supplier. As with any machinery purchase, buyers should request an itemized quotation, written performance specifications and confirmation that the selected model can handle their exact product and packaging requirements.## How to Evaluate Other Napkin Packing Machine ExportersA“Top 9” list is only useful when each supplier's legal identity, product range and export capability can be verified. Buyers researching additional Chinese exporters should assess each company against the same criteria, rather than relying on a ranking headline alone.### Product fit and pack formatStart with the finished product. A Napkin Packing Machine may be required for folded paper napkins, printed napkins, bulk packs, retail packs or another format. Provide a technical drawing or physical samples, and confirm that the machine is designed for the exact product. Ask for maximum and minimum dimensions, supported ply counts, pack-count range and changeover procedure.### Verified outputCompare machines using a clearly defined production basis. Ask whether the stated speed is a theoretical maximum or a demonstrated rate with the buyer's product. Confirm whether speed changes with pack size, film type or operator input. A supplier should explain how good-pack rate, downtime and product feeding affect actual output.### Packaging-material compatibilityPackaging materials can influence sealing quality, appearance and operating stability. Buyers should identify the proposed film or paper material and request confirmation of compatibility. If possible, provide samples for a test. Ask about sealing method, film roll dimensions, print registration requirements and any restrictions on material thickness.### Automation and labour requirementsAutomation affects staffing, factory layout and operational complexity. Clarify which steps are automatic and which require manual intervention, including product loading, counting, film replacement and finished-pack handling. A machine with a high advertised speed may not suit a facility that lacks the required operators, upstream feeding equipment or maintenance resources.### Integration with upstream equipmentIf a Napkin Packing Machine will connect to a napkin folding machine or another production line, confirm the interface details. These may include conveyor height, product orientation, transfer speed, controls and safety interlocks. A complete layout drawing can help identify space or connection issues before the equipment reaches the factory.### Documentation and acceptance testingRequest a formal technical specification, equipment list, electrical documentation and operating manual. Agree on acceptance criteria before placing an order. A factory acceptance test should use representative products and packaging materials wherever practical. Buyers should document the test conditions and retain the results for comparison with commissioning performance.### Export and after-sales arrangementsExport capability involves more than shipping a machine. Confirm the delivery terms, packing method, documentation, installation responsibilities and training scope. Ask how warranty claims are handled and whether technical assistance is available remotely or on-site. For overseas buyers, the availability of spare parts and the supplier's response process may be as important as the machine's purchase price.### Total cost of ownershipCompare quotations on a like-for-like basis. Check whether the price includes tooling, conveyors, spare parts, installation, training and packaging. Consider energy consumption, routine maintenance and the cost of replacement components. A lower initial price may not represent better value if essential equipment or service is excluded.### Supplier verificationCheck the company's full legal name, website, business documents, product references and communication channels. Ask for recent project examples that match the intended application, while respecting any confidentiality restrictions. Do not assume that a manufacturer's experience with facial tissue or wet wipes automatically proves suitability for a particular Napkin Packing Machine project.## Final PerspectiveAmong the companies covered here, **Jiangxi Dele Technology Co., Ltd.** deserves particular attention for buyers exploring machinery across nonwoven disposable products and related automated production categories. **Wuxi OK Science and Technology Co., Ltd.** is relevant to tissue converting and packaging, while **Henan Young Bamboo Industrial Co., Ltd.** lists napkin machinery alongside tissue-paper packing equipment.The right choice depends on the product, production target, packaging format and level of factory integration-not simply on a“Top 9” ranking. Buyers should verify that a proposed Napkin Packing Machine is designed for their specific napkin, request a technical proposal and test representative materials before committing. A transparent comparison built around documented capabilities will produce a more dependable shortlist than an unsupported list of exporter names.

PR Team

Jiangxi Dele Technology Co., Ltd.

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