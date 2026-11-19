MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NINGBO, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 4 Leading Jar Of Face Cream Exporters: A Sourcing Guide for Global BuyersChina is a major sourcing destination for cosmetic packaging, including the **Jar Of Face Cream** products used for moisturizers, night creams, eye creams, masks, and other skincare formulations. Buyers can choose from standard containers, customized designs, refillable systems, and coordinated packaging sets. The right supplier can help a brand balance appearance, functionality, production needs, and packaging requirements.This guide reviews the three businesses identified in the available company information. It focuses on their stated capabilities and the relevance of those capabilities to sourcing a **Jar Of Face Cream**. A fourth supplier was not included in the information provided, so this article does not invent a name or present an unverified business as a ranked exporter. Buyers should also confirm export experience, product specifications, certifications, and current production capacity directly with each supplier before placing an order.## 1. Ningbo Yolanda Packaging Co., Ltd. - Broad Packaging Manufacturing and Customization**Company:** Ningbo Yolanda Packaging Co., Ltd.**Official website:** []( )For buyers looking for a **Jar Of Face Cream** supplier with capabilities across several packaging categories, Ningbo Yolanda Packaging Co., Ltd. is a strong company to include in an initial sourcing shortlist. Its official information describes a broad portfolio serving personal care, household cleaning, cosmetics, skincare, and pharmaceutical markets. The company identifies cream bottles among its areas of focus and presents itself as a comprehensive packaging solutions supplier.Ningbo Yolanda Packaging Co., Ltd. was established in 2014. Its stated business scope combines research and development, manufacturing, sales, and service. The company reports more than 300 employees, 30 research and development personnel, and a daily production capacity exceeding 700,000 pieces. These figures describe the scale presented in its company information; buyers should confirm how capacity is allocated to a particular **Jar Of Face Cream** project, especially when discussing a custom mold or a time-sensitive order.A key point for skincare brands is the company's stated ability to support projects from design through delivery. Its described workflow covers requirement coordination, product design, sampling, mass production, quality inspection, packaging and shipping, delivery, and customer acceptance. For a **Jar Of Face Cream** launch, this kind of end-to-end process can help a buyer coordinate packaging development with product planning. It is particularly relevant when a brand needs to align the jar's appearance, dispensing experience, decoration, and outer packaging with a wider product range.The company also describes capabilities in mold design, mold manufacturing and finishing, assembly, and the development of automated assembly equipment. Its manufacturing processes include injection molding and surface finishing. These capabilities may be useful for buyers seeking a custom jar or a coordinated packaging family rather than a standard, off-the-shelf container. Before development begins, buyers should ask which jar formats are currently available, which components can be customized, and whether mold ownership or reuse terms apply.Although the website presents a diverse packaging portfolio-including airless bottles, cream bottles, roller bottles, deodorant sticks, sprayers, pumps, and other containers-buyers should verify the exact **Jar Of Face Cream** formats currently offered. Important details to confirm include capacity, material, closure style, liner or inner component options, surface treatment, color matching, and compatibility with the intended formula. A jar designed for a rich cream may need different testing considerations from packaging used for a lighter lotion or a product with sensitive active ingredients.Ningbo Yolanda Packaging Co., Ltd. may be especially relevant to brands sourcing multiple packaging types from one manufacturing partner. A business that needs jars alongside pumps, bottles, or other skincare packaging can explore whether the supplier can coordinate development and production across those items. Buyers should still assess every product category separately: a supplier's broad portfolio does not automatically mean every item is made at the same facility or under identical quality controls.**Why consider Ningbo Yolanda Packaging Co., Ltd. for a Jar Of Face Cream?** Its stated strengths include a broad packaging portfolio, in-house research and development, mold and assembly capabilities, and a documented process from product design to shipment. For an informed sourcing decision, request a current jar catalog, technical drawings, samples, minimum order quantities, lead times, quality documentation, and written confirmation of export and shipping arrangements.## 2. TOPFEELPACK CO., LTD - Cosmetic Jar Options and Refillable Packaging**Company:** TOPFEELPACK CO., LTD**Official website:** [ ]( )TOPFEELPACK CO., LTD is a cosmetics packaging manufacturer whose listed products explicitly include cream jars. Its official product range includes single-wall and double-wall cream jars, along with airless bottles, lotion bottles, tubes, dropper bottles, refillable bottles, and other cosmetic packaging. This makes the supplier a direct candidate for brands comparing different **Jar Of Face Cream** structures and broader skincare packaging options.The distinction between single-wall and double-wall formats can be useful during product selection. A single-wall jar may suit a straightforward packaging brief, while a double-wall design can offer a different visual profile and construction. Neither format should be chosen on appearance alone. Brands should compare dimensions, usable capacity, component fit, formula compatibility, filling process, and the required presentation for retail or e-commerce.TOPFEELPACK CO., LTD describes itself as a professional manufacturer focused on research and development, manufacturing, and marketing of cosmetic packaging products. The company also highlights design support and experience serving larger customers. For a brand developing a new **Jar Of Face Cream**, this may be relevant when the brief involves a distinctive jar shape, a coordinated packaging set, or packaging that must fit an established brand identity.The supplier also reports that it undertook nearly 100 sets of private molds in 2021. Its stated development target is to provide drawings within one day and a 3D prototype within three days. These are company-published statements, not a guarantee that every new project will follow the same schedule. Buyers should request a project-specific development plan that clarifies the timing for design review, prototype approval, tooling, sample production, and mass manufacturing.Sustainability is another theme in the company's published information. TOPFEELPACK CO., LTD says it is incorporating features such as recyclable, degradable, and replaceable elements into more of its packaging designs. Its product listings include refillable packaging. Buyers considering a refillable **Jar Of Face Cream** should ask for details about the refill mechanism, replacement components, material composition, and the evidence supporting any environmental claims. The packaging should also be tested for practical use, durability, cleaning or replacement instructions, and compatibility with the skincare formula.The official website lists a refillable cosmetic jar, including a 50-gram product, among its featured products. This gives buyers a concrete starting point for discussion, although specifications and current availability should be confirmed directly. A 50-gram format may suit some skincare products, but the correct size depends on the formula's density, the declared net content, the filling method, and the market's packaging requirements.**Why consider TOPFEELPACK CO., LTD for a Jar Of Face Cream?** Its published range directly identifies single-wall and double-wall cream jars, while its broader portfolio and refillable packaging options may support coordinated product launches. Buyers should request samples of the exact jar, confirm the selected material and decoration options, and obtain a clear quotation covering tooling, production, inspection, packaging, and freight.## 3. Yuyao Yuhui Commodity Co., Ltd. - Plastic Packaging Components and OEM/ODM Experience**Company:** Yuyao Yuhui Commodity Co., Ltd.**Official website:** [ ]( )Yuyao Yuhui Commodity Co., Ltd. is described as an OEM/ODM manufacturer with more than 25 years of experience in the plastic packaging industry. Its stated product range includes trigger sprayers, fine mist sprayers, lotion pumps, plastic caps, and cream jars. That combination makes the business relevant to buyers researching a **Jar Of Face Cream**, particularly when they also need dispensing components or other plastic packaging items.The company's website places substantial emphasis on sprayers and pumps. It lists products such as plastic trigger sprayers, mini trigger sprayers, and plastic lotion pumps, with different discharge rates and closure styles. While these products are not themselves cream jars, they indicate experience with plastic packaging components and mechanisms. Brands sourcing a jar alongside pumps or other packaging parts should ask which items are manufactured in-house and which may be sourced from partner facilities.For a **Jar Of Face Cream** project, the most important next step is to obtain specific information about the cream jar range. The available company description confirms that cream jars are among its product categories but does not provide detailed jar specifications. Buyers should request current product photographs, capacity options, dimensions, material details, closure designs, available colors, customization services, and sample lead times. If decoration is important, confirm whether printing, labeling, surface finishing, or other treatments are available.Yuyao Yuhui Commodity Co., Ltd. identifies itself as an OEM/ODM manufacturer. For buyers, OEM/ODM support can be valuable when a product requires customization, but the label alone does not establish the precise scope of service. Ask whether the supplier can modify an existing jar, develop a new design, produce a mold, or support only selected customization options. Written agreement on intellectual property, tooling ownership, tolerances, and approval samples can prevent misunderstandings during development.The company may be worth evaluating for projects that combine cream jars with related plastic packaging components. A single sourcing relationship for multiple packaging items can simplify communication, but it is important to assess the quality and fit of each component independently. For example, buyers should test the jar and closure together, check whether the lid remains secure during transport, and confirm that the packaging performs as expected with the actual formula.**Why consider Yuyao Yuhui Commodity Co., Ltd. for a Jar Of Face Cream?** Its published company profile identifies cream jars as part of its product scope and describes more than 25 years of plastic packaging industry experience. Because detailed jar specifications are not provided in the available information, buyers should treat it as a supplier to qualify through product documentation, samples, and direct technical discussions.## Fourth Supplier: Verification RequiredThe title of this guide refers to four leading exporters, but the available company information identifies only three businesses. Naming a fourth supplier without verified company details would risk misleading readers. Global buyers should therefore use this article as a three-company starting point rather than as a complete ranking of China's **Jar Of Face Cream** exporters.A reliable fourth listing should be supported by, at minimum, the supplier's full legal name, official website, confirmed cream jar product range, and evidence of its manufacturing or export capabilities. Buyers can also compare factory location, product materials, certifications, customization scope, and references from comparable orders before adding a supplier to a final shortlist.## How to Compare China Jar Of Face Cream SuppliersA supplier's product range is only one part of a sound sourcing decision. Before selecting a **Jar Of Face Cream** exporter, compare the following points:1. **Product fit:** Confirm jar capacity, dimensions, material, shape, wall structure, and closure type. Request technical drawings rather than relying only on catalog images.2. **Formula compatibility:** Test samples with the actual cream, including checks for leakage, odor or color transfer, closure fit, and changes during storage.3. **Customization:** Clarify available colors, decoration, surface finishing, labeling, private molds, and the cost and ownership terms for tooling.4. **Quality controls:** Ask how incoming materials, in-process production, and finished goods are inspected. Request relevant quality documents and product test results.5. **Commercial terms:** Confirm minimum order quantity, sample charges, production lead time, payment terms, packaging method, and shipping responsibilities.6. **Export readiness:** Verify the supplier's experience with the destination market and agree on required documents, labeling, and shipping arrangements.7. **Sustainability claims:** Request specific material information and supporting documentation for claims such as recyclable, refillable, or degradable.## ConclusionAmong the suppliers covered here, Ningbo Yolanda Packaging Co., Ltd. stands out for its stated end-to-end manufacturing workflow and broad packaging capabilities. TOPFEELPACK CO., LTD offers a clearly listed range of single-wall and double-wall cream jars, along with refillable packaging options. Yuyao Yuhui Commodity Co., Ltd. identifies cream jars within a wider plastic packaging portfolio and describes long-standing OEM/ODM experience.The best **Jar Of Face Cream** supplier will depend on the project: a brand may prioritize custom development, ready-to-order jar formats, refillability, component coordination, or export support. Contact each supplier through its official website, request current technical details and samples, and validate claims before committing to production. Only three company profiles were available for this article; a verified fourth exporter should be added after its legal name, official website, and relevant capabilities are confirmed.

Zhou Yanan

Ningbo Yolanda Packaging Co., Ltd.

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China Top 4 Leading Jar Of Face Cream Exporters News Provided By Globalso November 19, 2026, 06:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Manufacturing



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