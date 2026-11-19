Bright Brilliance Black Friday Sale

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Get up to 40% off lab-grown diamond and moissanite jewelry, plus an extra 5% off at checkout. Includes a buyer checklist to help compare holiday diamond deals.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bright Brilliance, a direct-to-consumer fine jewelry brand specializing in IGI-certified lab grown diamonds and moissanite, has opened its Black Friday sale with reductions of up to 40 percent across its full jewelry and engagement ring collection, including engagement rings, wedding bands, earrings, necklaces and bracelets. An additional 5 percent discount applies at checkout with the code BF2026. The sale runs from November 1 through November 30 for customers in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.Alongside the sale, the brand has published a buyer guide, Best Black Friday Jewelry Deals 2026, which includes a checklist for telling a genuine jewelry deal apart from a headline discount. Large percentage claims during the holiday season can make it harder to judge whether two offers are actually comparable.Three of the guide's checks stand out for diamond buyers. First, confirm that the diamond comes with an independent grading report, and check that the report number matches the grading lab's online records. Second, compare the cut, color, clarity, and carat grades rather than the discount percentage alone, because a larger reduction on a lower-grade stone is not the same value. Third, check the return window, resizing terms, shipping cost, and production time before ordering, especially for made-to-order pieces that need to arrive before a holiday date.“A percentage off only means something when the stone behind it is documented,” said Leena Patel, Founder of Bright Brilliance.“Every lab grown diamond we sell carries an IGI report, so a Black Friday buyer can check exactly what they are paying for before the order is placed.”The sale pricing covers the brand's lab grown diamond engagement rings by shape, style, and carat weight, along with wedding bands, tennis necklaces and bracelets, stud and hoop earrings, and its moissanite ring line. Buyers can also commission a custom piece through the brand's made-to-order engagement ring service, where production begins only after the stone and setting specifications are confirmed. Shoppers planning a December proposal or holiday gift are advised to confirm production and delivery timelines before checkout.All orders ship free and fully insured to the four markets. Rings include free resizing, and every purchase carries a 30-day return and exchange window. These terms apply to sale orders in the same way as full-price orders.“Black Friday is when many couples finally act on a ring they have spent months researching,” Patel said.“The aim is to let them do that at a lower price without giving up certification, fit or the option to return.”Full sale details, eligible collections and holiday delivery dates are available at brightbrilliance.About Bright BrillianceBright Brilliance is a direct-to-consumer fine jewelry brand offering IGI-certified lab grown diamonds and moissanite. With over five years of experience, it specializes in made-to-order engagement rings, wedding bands, necklaces, and tennis bracelets, built from customer designs or reference images. Bright Brilliance offers conflict-free sourcing, insured shipping, and 30-day returns to customers in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

Leena Patel

Bright Brilliance

+1 307-424-2580

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Bright Brilliance Announces Black Friday Sale With Up to 40% Off IGI-Certified Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry News Provided By Bright Brilliance November 19, 2026, 06:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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