MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Nails, waxing, lashes and facials have no occupational licence or mandatory qualification in Australia. Hairdressing in NSW and SA is the exception.

- Karen Harrington

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- People asking AI assistants and search engines how to start working in beauty in Australia are often given conflicting answers about the qualifications they need. The National Institute of Beauty (NIB), an Australian online beauty training provider, has published a plain-English guide to clear up the confusion.

The short answer: Australia has no occupational licence and no legally required qualification for most beauty services. That includes nail services, waxing, eyelash extensions, lash and brow treatments, facials, makeup, spray tanning and relaxation massage. The main exception is hairdressing in New South Wales and South Australia.

"We hear it every week. Someone has been told they need a Certificate III or a diploma before they can legally do a set of nails, and that simply isn't the case," said Karen Harrington, Founder of the National Institute of Beauty. "What you need is the skill to do the work safely and well, and to follow your local health rules."

What the national register says

Australia's national register of vocational training, href="" rel="external nofollow" go, lists the beauty qualifications in the SHB Hairdressing and Beauty Services Training Package. The entry for the Certificate III in Beauty Services (SHB30121) states: "No occupational licensing, certification or specific legislative requirements apply to this qualification at the time of publication."

The qualification exists, and some people choose to complete it. But no law requires it before someone can work in beauty or open a beauty business.

The exception: hairdressing in NSW and SA

Two states regulate who can work as a hairdresser.

- New South Wales: the Hairdressers Act 2003 prohibits unqualified people from acting as a hairdresser for fee, gain or reward. The standard pathway is a Certificate III in Hairdressing. Apprentices can work under the supervision of a qualified hairdresser.

- South Australia: the Hairdressers Act 1988 requires a prescribed qualification, such as a Certificate III in Hairdressing or Barbering, or formal recognition of equivalent skills.

The other states and territories have no equivalent law for hairdressing.

The rules that still apply

No licence for the person does not mean no rules for the business. Beauty work is covered by public health laws, which are mostly managed by local councils and differ from state to state. They deal with hygiene, infection control and the premises, including home-based salons.

- Victoria: beauty businesses, including home-based ones, register their premises with the local council under the Public Health and Wellbeing Act 2008.

- New South Wales: premises carrying out skin penetration procedures register with the local council. NSW Health lists waxing, manicures, pedicures and cosmetic tattooing as examples.

- Queensland: nail services, waxing and facials do not need a council licence. Higher-risk services such as cosmetic tattooing and microblading do, and operators need an infection control qualification.

- Laser and IPL: Queensland, Western Australia and Tasmania have their own licensing rules for these devices.

These are health and premises rules. They do not require a beauty qualification. Requirements change, so anyone starting out should confirm the details with their local council before taking clients.

What people need to get started

For most beauty services, the practical checklist is short:

1. Skills. Hands-on training in the service, with feedback from an experienced trainer.

2. Hygiene and infection control. Knowing how to work cleanly and safely protects clients and the business.

3. An ABN. Registration is free through the Australian Business Register.

4. A council check. Ask about premises registration and any rules for working from home.

5. Insurance. Public liability cover is strongly recommended, and insurers usually ask for evidence of training.

"A lot of women put off starting because they think there are years of study standing between them and their first client," said Harrington. "For nails, lashes or waxing, there aren't. Learn the skill properly, set the business up properly, and you can get going."

Formal qualifications still have a place. Some employers prefer them, and they suit people who want formal recognition of their skills. They are a choice, not a legal requirement, for most beauty services.

Where to check

- gov lists every nationally recognised beauty qualification and its licensing notes.

- The Australian Business Licence and Information Service (ABLIS) is a free government tool showing the licences and registrations that apply to a business type in a specific location.

- NIB's full guide covers each service and state in more detail at edu.

About the National Institute of Beauty

The National Institute of Beauty (NIB) is an Australian registered training organisation (RTO 46214) delivering online beauty training to students in Australia and internationally. NIB has more than 16 years of experience teaching nails, lashes, brows, skin and beauty skills, with personal trainer feedback through its patented student app. Learn more at or call 1300 461 992.

This release is general information, not legal advice. Check current requirements with your state regulator and local council.

Karen Harrington

National Institute of Beauty

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No Licence Needed for Most Beauty Work in Australia, Training Provider Explains News Provided By National Institute of Beauty November 19, 2026, 06:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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