Renogy storage, inverters, charging, and monitoring power a 22-foot travel trailer for extended journeys and comfortable daily living beyond campground hookups.

- Tiffany Dorin, VP & Head of Operations at Renogy North AmericaONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Renogy power solutions support the electrical system in MDC USA's newly unveiled XT22HRT OFF-GRID EXTREME, the largest travel trailer MDC has developed for the U.S. market. Arriving across MDC USA's dealer network in early 2027, the flagship features the most substantial electrical package yet offered in its U.S. OFF-GRID EXTREME range.With three interior living zones, dual-zone climate control, and a dedicated exterior entertainment hub, the XT22HRT combines varied onboard electrical needs. Renogy technologies address these requirements through energy storage, AC power delivery, multiple charging options, and centralized monitoring:- 1,500 Ah Renogy lithium battery system for onboard energy storage.- Two Renogy 3,000W pure sine wave inverters for AC power delivery.- Renogy solar charging and DC-DC charging technologies for energy replenishment while camping and traveling.- Renogy ONE Core for centralized monitoring and control.Energy for Life Beyond Campground HookupsA 1,500Ah Renogy lithium battery system provides stored energy for onboard use, while two Renogy 3,000W pure sine wave inverters supply AC power within the trailer's electrical architecture.These technologies support a vehicle designed around everyday comfort at remote destinations. Its amenities include a 12V compressor refrigerator and an exterior entertainment hub featuring a 43-inch smart TV, a 60L compressor refrigerator, audio equipment, and lighting alongside the external kitchen.More Ways to Replenish EnergyThe XT22HRT comes standard with 1,400W of rooftop solar and has three dedicated inputs for up to an additional 600W of portable solar. With the additional portable panels connected, total solar input can reach up to 2,000W.Renogy solar charging and DC-DC charging technologies support energy replenishment while camping and traveling, helping owners manage the ongoing balance between consumption and charging.Centralized Monitoring and ControlRenogy ONE Core brings centralized monitoring and control to the installation, with functionality also available through a compatible smart-device app. Access to system information helps owners understand their energy status and plan onboard use.“Larger RVs with more onboard amenities require careful consideration of how energy is stored, replenished, and delivered,” said Tiffany Dorin, VP & Head of Operations at Renogy North America.“Our work with MDC brings these functions together to provide greater flexibility.”The XT22HRT builds on Renogy's ongoing work with MDC across the OFF-GRID EXTREME range. For Renogy, the new flagship provides a reference for applying its storage, charging, inverter, and monitoring technologies to larger travel trailers with more varied onboard electrical needs.To learn more about Renogy's power solutions, visit renogy. For vehicle specifications and dealer inquiries, visit .About RENOGYFounded in 2010 and headquartered in Ontario, California, Renogy is a global leader in off-grid and mobile energy solutions, empowering millions of people worldwide to live independently and sustainably. From high-efficiency solar panels and lithium batteries to smart energy management systems, Renogy products power RVs, boats, marine vessels, homes, and mobile lifestyles everywhere. Customers can access Renogy products and services through the official website, authorized dealer partners, or pre-installed on all types of RVs and boats, making clean and reliable energy easy and convenient to use.About MDC USAFounded in Australia in 2005 by Vaughan Hindley, MDC has established itself as a leader in designing rugged, off-road-capable travel trailers and pop-up campers. With a strong reputation for quality and innovation, MDC has produced over 40,000 units and offers more than 30 models in Australia and the U.S., each designed to handle the toughest terrains.In 2021, MDC expanded to the U.S. market, headquartered in Cypress, California, and quickly gained recognition for its durable and well-appointed overlanding models. As a proud member of RVIA, RVDA, NATM, SEMA, and PWA, MDC USA remains committed to providing reliable, off-road, and off-grid solutions for adventurers seeking freedom and confidence in their travels.

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Renogy Powers MDC USA's New XT22HRT Flagship to Support Greater Off-Grid Energy Demands News Provided By RNG Global Energy Limited (Renogy) November 19, 2026, 06:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Energy Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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