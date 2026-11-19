UQPAY deploys Visa Payment Passkey, strengthening online payment authentication and laying the groundwork for agentic payments.

Among the earlier issuers in Asia Pacific to deploy Visa Payment Passkey, UQPAY strengthens online authentication and lays groundwork for agentic payments.

- Dr. Jack Li, CEO of UQPAY

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- UQPAY Deploys Visa Payment Passkey, Advancing the Next Generation of Agentic Payment Experience

UQPAY has announced the production deployment of Visa Payment Passkey, becoming one of the earlier issuers in Asia Pacific to bring this capability into a live environment. It marks another step forward in UQPAY's work on payment security, user experience, and the foundations of intelligent commerce.

Visa Payment Passkey is Visa's next-generation online payment authentication capability. Built on passkeys and modern authentication standards such as FIDO, it allows cardholders to verify their identity at checkout using device biometrics or a device passcode. Compared with traditional passwords and one-time codes, it helps reduce authentication friction while strengthening the security and flow of online payments.

For consumers, the immediate difference is a simpler and safer online checkout. In supported payment scenarios, cardholders no longer need to rely on complex passwords or repeatedly enter one-time codes, and can instead confirm their identity in a more natural and secure way. This improves the payment experience, and it also gives issuers stronger security controls over card-not-present transactions.

The significance of Visa Payment Passkey extends beyond conventional online checkout. As AI agents begin to participate in shopping, travel, corporate procurement, and digital services, consumers may increasingly authorise agents to help search, compare, place orders, and initiate payments. This raises a new and central question for the payments industry: how can a payment be shown to rest on the genuine authorisation of the real cardholder?

Within the direction set by the Visa Agentic Ready Programme and Visa Intelligent Commerce, cardholder authentication and authorisation confirmation become key prerequisites for agentic payments to operate on a trusted basis. Under the authentication design associated with Visa Intelligent Commerce, once a cardholder adds a payment card and completes device binding, Visa Payment Passkey can be used for subsequent cardholder authentication, helping confirm that purchases initiated by an agentic payment service provider are grounded in genuine cardholder authorisation.

This makes Visa Payment Passkey more than an upgrade to online payment authentication. It becomes a foundational capability for the agentic payment era, helping the payment system move from verifying a transaction toward verifying the real cardholder, confirming the intent behind an authorisation, and establishing a trusted payment relationship.

In April 2026, UQPAY joined the Visa Agentic Ready Programme as a principal issuing member, becoming one of the early participants in Visa's next-generation AI agent payment ecosystem. The production deployment of Visa Payment Passkey further reflects UQPAY's forward-looking positioning in next-generation payment infrastructure.

Dr. Jack Li, CEO of UQPAY, said:

"The payments industry is entering a new phase. Online payments of the future will need to be faster and smoother, but they will also need to prove the real identity and the real authorisation behind every transaction. Visa Payment Passkey represents the direction of next-generation online payment authentication. It improves the checkout experience today, and it establishes a trusted basis for AI agent payments tomorrow. Joining the Visa Agentic Ready Programme and being among the first to deploy Visa Payment Passkey reflects our continued commitment to payment security, user experience, and the infrastructure of intelligent commerce."

Ms. Adeline Kim, Group Country Manager for Regional Southeast Asia & SVP, Global Clients, Asia Pacific, said:

“AI is reshaping commerce but trust is the foundation on which agentic commerce can scale. As AI agents begin to shop and pay on consumers' behalf, securely verifying the person behind the authorisation becomes essential. Visa Payment Passkey provides a foundational layer of that trust, helping make payments simpler and more secure today while laying the groundwork for agentic commerce. Our partnership with UQPAY brings this capability into real-world use, helping build a future where consumers can embrace AI-powered commerce with confidence and control.”

As online commerce, cross-border payments, and AI applications continue to develop, competition in the payments industry is extending beyond transaction processing into authentication, authorisation, risk control, and trust infrastructure. UQPAY will continue to work with Visa and other global payment networks to advance a more secure, more convenient, and more intelligent digital payment experience.

About UQPAY

UQPAY Group is a global fintech group headquartered in Singapore, focused on building borderless payment infrastructure for the next generation of the digital economy. Its business ecosystem spans full-stack digital payments, Payment Software-as-a-Service, and fintech venture building. Leveraging its global financial and payment licensing footprint, as well as direct financial infrastructure connectivity with leading international banks and global card schemes, UQPAY provides businesses with efficient, compliant, programmable, and scalable global payment services, helping clients connect with global markets, manage cross-border funds, and unlock growth potential in the digital economy.

Mono Xie

UQPAY

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UQPAY Deploys Visa Payment Passkey, Advancing the Next Generation of Agentic Payment Experience News Provided By UQPAY PTE. LTD. November 19, 2026, 06:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Retail, Technology



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