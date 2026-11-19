MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) A political controversy has erupted over the Maharashtra state government's recent decision to rename Mumbai's bustling central transit hub, Dadar railway station, to 'Chaityabhoomi'.

On November 18, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that the formal process for the renaming would be completed during the upcoming state legislature session.

However, the announcement drew sharp opposition from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) corporator Yashwant Killedar.

Representing Ward No.192 in the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, Killedar alleged that the opinions of local Dadar residents were completely ignored while making the decision.

Taking an aggressive stance on the social media platform X, Killedar claimed that local residents were not taken into confidence and accused the authorities of trying to erase Dadar's identity by forcing demands made by outsiders onto locals. He also reminded the government that local residents had strongly opposed the proposal when it was brought up in the past.

"The opinions of Dadarkars were not considered while changing Dadar's name... An effort is underway to erase the identity of Dadarkars by imposing the demands of outsiders upon them. Strong condemnation!" Killedar posted, urging the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis government not to act arbitrarily.

Pointing out that the renaming of railway stations falls under the jurisdiction of the Central Railway Ministry rather than the municipal corporation, Killedar emphasised that governments function based on what is acceptable to citizens. He insisted on conducting a survey or consultation with local residents regarding the decision and announced that he would write to both the Prime Minister and the Union Railway Minister to convey the sentiments of Dadar's citizens.

Originally known as 'Mahim Road,' Dadar railway station began operations in 1853. Developed during the British era to accommodate Mumbai's expansion and growing passenger numbers, it serves as the vital link connecting the Central and Western Railway lines. Today, featuring 14 platforms, Dadar stands as the primary hub of Mumbai's suburban rail network, informed Killedar.

Earlier, Chief Minister Fadnavis announced on Wednesday that the Maharashtra government will complete the required legislative formalities during the upcoming legislature session to rename Dadar railway station as 'Chaityabhoomi'.

Speaking at a high-level review meeting for the upcoming Mahaparinirvan Din on December 6, the Chief Minister also directed all civic, police, and administrative agencies to ensure seamless amenities, security, healthcare, and traffic management for the lakhs of followers visiting Mumbai.

Clarifying the status of the long-standing demand to rename Dadar station, Chief Minister Fadnavis said the state government had already granted in-principle approval and communicated it to the Central Government.

Following specific guidelines received from the Centre regarding a legislative committee, the necessary formalities will be fulfilled in the upcoming Assembly session to pave the way for the official renaming.