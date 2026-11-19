MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) India's life insurance industry reported a 26.2 per cent year-on-year rise in new business premium (NBP) to Rs 42,914.3 crore in October 2026, accelerating from 21.3 per cent growth in September, a report said on Thursday.

The growth was led by group single-premium which grew 33.0 per cent year-on-year to Rs 25,926.9 crore which contributed around 72 per cent of the increase in NBP during the month, the report from CareEdge Ratings said.

Single premiums accounted for 71 per cent of total October NBP, the report noted.

"These are lumpy institutional flows, so monthly growth is likely to stay uneven. Private insurers' APE share rose to 63.9 per cent in April–October FY27, mainly on group yearly renewable premiums. We expect healthy growth over the medium term,” said Vineet Jain, Senior Director, CareEdge Ratings.

Individual premiums contributed only about 11 per cent, as their growth slowed to 7.9 per cent from 18.3 per cent a year earlier, when the GST exemption on individual policies lifted sales and left a high base. The slowdown was sharpest in individual non-single premiums, which rose 4.8 per cent against 19 per cent in October 2025.

LIC's NBP grew 31.3 per cent YoY, against 19.5 per cent for private insurers, as its group single premiums rose 39.3 per cent.

LIC accounts for 73.7 per cent of the industry's group single premiums, so its monthly growth depends heavily on their timing. Excluding group single premiums, LIC's NBP grew 11.7 per cent, against 20.5 per cent for private insurers.

“LIC outpaced private insurers in October because of group single premiums. Individual premiums grew 7.9 per cent in October against a base that already reflects the GST exemption on individual policies, which took effect on September 22, 2025. Industry growth should benefit from wider distribution, rising awareness and sustained demand for protection, savings and annuity products” said Saurabh Bhalerao, Director, CareEdge Ratings.

However, the reliance on group and single-premium business is likely to keep monthly growth volatile, given the lumpy nature of institutional flows, Saurabh added.

-IANS

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