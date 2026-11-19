MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 19 (IANS) Claiming that she didn't initially understand Radhika Apte's statement referring to the Muraimaaman practice prevalent in the south of the country during an interview, actress Keerthy Suresh has now said that she identified herself as a south Indian actress and stressed that she would "never let down" the culture of the region.

At the pre release event of her upcoming Tamil film 'Sathyavan Savithri', Keerthy Suresh was first asked as to which film industry, she considered herself to be a part of as she had worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Soon after the actress made it clear that she considered herself as a south actress, Keerthy Suresh's attention was drawn to a joint interview that she had recently given along with actress Radhika Apte in which the latter's reply to a question had a passing reference to the Muraimaaman culture (practice of uncles marrying their nieces) prevalent in south India.

The reply had come in for criticism from fans in Telugu and Tamil cinema on social media as many felt the tone was condescending.

Actress Keerthy Suresh was asked as to why, she, who considered herself a south cinema actress, did not step up to put things in perspective.

Stating that she did explain the practice,Keerthy said, "I explained. She (Radhika Apte) made that statement. Honestly, at first, I didn't even understand what she was saying. She (Radhika Apte) was saying, 'I had to romance my uncle.' At first, I didn't understand what she was saying. And then, I understood she was talking about the culture. As soon as I realised she did not know about the culture, I tried explaining that it was a culture down south."

When the actress's response about the practice prevailing only in Tamil and Telugu and not in Malayalam was pointed out, she said, "Yes, I said that. I was referring to the culture. Because that culture is not there in Kerala. With all due respect, because I will never let down our culture there."

She went on to further explain, "First, I didn't understand when she said 'uncle' and then, I understood, 'oh, they're talking about our culture and tradition'. That was why I explained about it. I can't prove to them that this is a tradition and you cannot talk about this. So, I tried to make them understand, saying that this happens in Tamil(Nadu) and Andhra. I told it as an information."