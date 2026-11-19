MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 19 (IANS) The sleuths of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal Police turned up at the residence of the Trinamool Congress legislator from Magrahat (Paschim) Assembly Constituency in South 24 Parganas district on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday for investigation in relation to the recent recovery of around Rs 1.03 crore of cash from a party office at Sarisha in the same district.

When the CID sleuths, accompanied by a team from the Diamond Police District, reached Shamim Ahmed's residence in the Hinghceberia area, he was not home. The cops have been unable to locate him till the time the report was filed.

His family members shared a purported video clip with the media persons on Thursday morning, showing CID sleuths knocking on the doors of the absconding legislator's house and asking people inside to open the door. However, the authenticity of the video clip has yet to be established.

It is learnt that, unable to trace the MLA at his residence, the CID sleuths and the Diamond Harbour Police District officials finally went back. The local said that the absconding legislator has not been staying at his Hingcheberia residence for quite some time.

Besides the case of recovery of cash from the Sarisha party office, several other cases have been launched against Ahmed, one of the few legislators maintaining allegiance to the former West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee.

One of the main charges is grabbing others' land at gunpoint and rampant extortion in his area.

Last week, Ahmed filed a writ petition before the Calcutta High Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the recent seizure of Rs 1,02,79,000 in cash from the party office at Sarisha.

In his plea, the Magrahat (Paschim) legislator expressed apprehension that he could soon be arrested by the police, drawing parallels with Canning (Paschim) TMC MLA Paresh Ram Das, who was arrested earlier this month in connection with an old rape case registered against him.

Ahmed's apprehension follows the state administration's recent decision to withdraw his official police security cover. He contended that the removal of his security arrangement indicates an impending arrest similar to Das's detention.

The MLA further alleged in his petition that on November 1, the Inspector-in-Charge of Diamond Harbour Police Station contacted him to convey that the Superintendent of Police (SP), Diamond Harbour Police District, wished to meet him.

"The next day, I met the Superintendent of Diamond Harbour Police District. Then I was asked to give a statement against Abhishek Banerjee and his arrested aide, Sumit Roy. I did not agree," Ahmed claimed.