MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 19 (IANS) The influence of Cyclone Akvan has triggered light to moderate rainfall across several districts of south Bengal, including Kolkata, since Thursday morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy to very heavy rain in parts of the region on Friday.

According to the weather office, the powerful cyclonic system shifted course and moved slightly toward West Bengal after initially being expected to hit the Andhra Pradesh coast. The cyclone is now likely to make landfall between Puri in Odisha and Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh on Friday afternoon, potentially impacting several districts of south Bengal.

According to the meteorological department's bulletin on Thursday morning, the cyclone is 590 km from Puri and 530 km south of Gopalpur. It is 440 km east and southeast of Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the latest information, 'Akvan' is moving northwards at a speed of 12 km per hour. Wind speeds of 90-100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph, are expected near the landfall area.

Heavy rainfall is likely in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram districts, while Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly are also expected to receive substantial rainfall due to the impact of the cyclone.

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40 kmph in inland districts and up to 45 kmph along the coast have also been forecast.

Light rain and overcast conditions were reported in Kolkata and adjoining areas on Thursday morning. While the city has no heavy rainfall warning, intermittent rain and strong winds are expected to continue through Saturday.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in East and West Midnapore on Friday, coinciding with the cyclone's landfall. Heavy rain is also likely in Howrah, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram and Bankura districts. Coastal districts may experience wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, while scattered thunderstorms are expected across south Bengal through Saturday.