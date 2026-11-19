MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 19 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary and said 'People's government' in Telangana is guided by the vision and the spirit of the welfare policies championed by the late leader.

Recalling Indira Gandhi's yeoman services to the country, the Chief Minister described the former Prime Minister as a great leader who dedicated her entire life to the integrity, unity and peaceful India and also as a true champion of the poor.

With immense courage, Indira Gandhi served the nation without ever fearing for her own life, the Chief Minister said. He stated that the welfare policies implemented during her regime remain an inspiration to the country even today. Indira's contribution to the country was praiseworthy as she also took bold decisions even during the most challenging times faced by the nation.

CM Reddy noted that Indira Gandhi initiated significant transformations in the country's economic and social spheres through landmark decisions such as the nationalisation of banks, the abolition of the privy purse (royal allowances), and the introduction of the 20-Point Programme.

The schemes launched by Indira Gandhi were aimed at ensuring the fruits of development reached the poor and the marginalised, and earned a unique place in the nation's history.

The Chief Minister highlighted that providing financial security to the common people and integrating the poor into the development process were key hallmarks of her governance.

“And as long as there is breath in me so long will I continue to serve. Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji's words remain a personal call to duty. On her birth anniversary, I honour her memory with gratitude and renew my resolve to stand beside every citizen of Telangana,” said Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka.

He reaffirmed his commitment to serve people of Telangana with compassion, dignity and a deep sense of responsibility.

The CM recalled that the late leader had a special bond with Telangana, having been elected to the Lok Sabha from the Medak constituency in 1980 with a margin of more than two lakh votes.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the Congress government in Telangana, inspired by Indira Gandhi's commitment to people, launched Indiramma Indlu, a housing scheme for the poor and India Mahila Shakti to support women's livelihoods and enterprise.

He said on Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary, the state government is launching Indiramma Family Life Insurance.

“Her courage, visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the unity and integrity of India will always remain an inspiration to generations. Humble tributes to the Iron Lady of India,” said Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President B. Mahesh Kumar Goud in a post on 'X'.