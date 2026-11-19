MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 19 (IANS) Malayali shooting sensation Vidarsha K. Vinod, who brought laurels to the country by winning two silver medals at the Asian Games, has been appointed to a government post in Kerala.

Vidarsha has been appointed Assistant Director in the State Directorate of Sports. Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan handed over the appointment order to her on Thursday.

The appointment is seen as recognition of her achievements in shooting and her contribution to bringing international recognition to the country and Kerala.

Vidarsha's achievement at the Asian Games placed her among the state's prominent sporting talents and highlighted Kerala's growing presence in shooting, a discipline that demands exceptional concentration, consistency and mental strength.

Her appointment to the Directorate of Sports also brings an accomplished sportsperson into the state's sports administration.

As an Assistant Director, she will be part of the department responsible for promoting sports, supporting athletes and strengthening the sporting infrastructure in the state.

The appointment comes at a time when the state government is seeking to strengthen its sports sector and encourage young people to take up competitive sports.

Kerala has produced several athletes who have represented India at international events, but the transition from competitive sport to a government position has often been an important form of recognition for those who have brought distinction to the country.

For Vidarsha, the appointment marks a new chapter, allowing her to take up an administrative role while drawing on her experience as an international-level shooter.

The Chief Minister personally handing over the appointment order also underlined the government's recognition of her sporting achievement.

Her double silver medal performance at the Asian Games remains a significant milestone in her sporting career, and the government appointment is expected to provide her with an opportunity to contribute to the development of sports in Kerala.