2W Makers Outperform Passenger Vehicle OEMs Amid Rising Input Costs

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Rising commodity costs are putting greater pressure on passenger vehicle (PV) manufacturers compared with two-wheeler (2W) companies, with the latter demonstrating a stronger ability to convert revenue growth into operating profits, according to a report by Jefferies. The report said the automobile sector continued to face opposing trends of strong volume growth and intense cost pressures during the September quarter, with two-wheeler manufacturers showing better profitability performance than passenger vehicle companies.

"2W OEMs are demonstrating superior capability to translate top-line growth to EBIT, followed by trucks; while PVs are lagging.... Earnings outlook for auto OEMs weakened in CY26 primarily due to the intense commodity cost rally," Jefferies said. The divergence is also visible in earnings estimates, with two-wheeler manufacturers receiving upward revisions for the second consecutive quarter, while passenger vehicle companies continued to face downgrades.

According to the report, FY27 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for the automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) covered by Jefferies were cut by an average 7 per cent during April-September, followed by a further 5 per cent reduction in the December quarter so far. However, the trend varied across segments. Two-wheeler companies, after witnessing a marginal 1 per cent earnings cut in the June quarter, received upgrades of 3-4 per cent in both the September and December quarters. In contrast, passenger vehicle manufacturers faced sharper earnings downgrades. Their FY27 EPS estimates were cut by 14 per cent during April-September and a further 12 per cent in the December quarter so far.

Jefferies attributed the weakening earnings outlook for automobile manufacturers in CY26 primarily to the sharp rise in commodity costs. The report noted that two-wheeler manufacturers have continued to demonstrate stronger earnings resilience despite the cost pressures, while passenger vehicle companies have faced greater pressure on profitability. Looking ahead, the automobile industry is expected to face a high base of vehicle volumes from the second half of FY27. Commodity cost pressures are also expected to continue, although at a lower intensity than in the first half, Jefferies said, "Auto industry faces a high base of volumes starting 2HFY27; commodity cost pressures continue, albeit at a lower intensity than in 1H". The report highlighted the contrasting performance of two-wheelers and passenger vehicles, with earnings revisions indicating greater resilience among two-wheeler manufacturers amid rising input costs. (ANI)