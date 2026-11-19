PM Modi Urges Industry to Prioritize India First in Investments

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged Indian industry leaders to make“India First” the foundation of their long-term investment decisions, saying that around 500 million people had moved out of poverty in the country in just 12-13 years. Addressing the Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, PM Modi said India's rapid economic progress and poverty reduction reflected the right direction of the country's development journey.

“Today, the pace of progress in India is very fast. At the same time, the pace at which people are moving out of poverty is also very fast. The latest World Bank report is a source of pride for all of us. The report says that in just 12–13 years, 500 million people in India have overcome poverty," he said.

Referring to FICCI completing 100 years of its establishment, PM Modi said the occasion was special and praised the industry body for remaining active and adapting to changing times.“Before this, I have had the opportunity several times to attend and be a part of programs associated with FICCI. But today's occasion is rather special,” he said.“FICCI is completing 100 years since its establishment. For an institution to remain consistently vigilant and active for 100 years, to propel itself forward with changing times, and to continue playing an active role in the nation's economic journey--this is a tremendous achievement,” the Prime Minister said. He extended his appreciation to those associated with the institution over the years and conveyed his best wishes to its members.

PM Modi also referred to the different phases of India's economic journey, including the 'License Quota Raj', nationalisation and the period when the country's economy was counted among the 'Fragile Five'.“Over the past 100 years, India's economy has witnessed several phases. We have seen the era of the 'License Quota Raj', the failed experiment of nationalisation, and a time in the 21st century when India's economy was counted among the 'Fragile Five'. However, over the last 12 years, our youth, farmers, workers and industry leaders have worked hard to transform this situation,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the policies pursued during the period when the slogan 'Garibi Hatao' was raised in the 1970s, the Prime Minister said poverty could have been eradicated at that time as well, but there were shortcomings in policy and intent.“In the 1970s, when the slogan 'Garibi Hatao' (Eradicate Poverty) was raised in the country, India's population was only about 500 million. Poverty could have been eradicated then too, but FICCI is also a witness to the fact that there were shortcomings in policies at the time, and unfortunately, in intent as well,” he said.

He further said that efforts made with the right intent had helped lift 500 million people out of poverty in 12-13 years, adding that India's current direction was appropriate and would ensure the country's success. The Prime Minister said India was currently the fastest-growing major economy in the world and that major institutions estimated the country would continue to grow at around 7 per cent.

Looking ahead, PM Modi called on industry leaders to assess what Indian businesses could achieve over the next two decades and increase their contribution to the vision of Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat.“Over its 100 years, FICCI has seen the country's industry achieve a great deal. Now is the time to decide what Indian industry can achieve in the next 20 years--how you can further increase your contribution to the journey of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) and Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India),” he said.

He cautioned businesses against focusing only on sectors that were already established and offered short-term benefits, and asked them to prepare for emerging national and global requirements.“However, industry will also have to prepare for the demands that will emerge in the future at both the national and global levels. And we must work on those capabilities--in this era of the weaponisation of resources, securing the nation's future becomes the responsibility of all of us,” PM Modi said. He then made a request to industry leaders to prioritise national interests while taking investment decisions over the next 20 years.“And therefore, I have one request for you: in every long-term investment decision you make over the next 20 years, make 'India First' your foundation. This will make the country self-reliant, and new opportunities will also open up for the growth of your businesses,” he said.

The World Bank's October 2026 Poverty and Equity Brief, which stated that around 496 million people in India moved above the lower-middle-income poverty line of USD 4.20 per day between 2011 and 2023. According to the brief, the share of the population living below this poverty line declined from 57.7 per cent to 16.1 per cent during the period. Extreme poverty, measured at USD 3 per day, also fell from 27.1 per cent to 2.6 per cent. The World Bank attributed the reduction to strong consumption growth, rising employment, particularly among women, and expanded social transfers, including food subsidies. The report also noted that employment expanded by 13.4 crore between 2017 and 2023, with much of the increase driven by rural women entering paid work.

The convention, themed“Bharat 2047”, is being attended by more than 2,500 delegates, including industry leaders, chief executives, ambassadors, diplomats and policymakers. Sessions are focused on India's economic growth, global competitiveness, the next phase of reforms, manufacturing and the potential of artificial intelligence. The convention also provides young innovators an opportunity to pitch their ideas to investors and industry leaders. FICCI's centenary year is 2026-27, with the organisation completing 100 years of its establishment on April 7, 2027. Founded in 1927, the industry body represents more than 2.5 lakh companies, directly and through over 300 affiliated regional and state-level industry associations. It also has partnership agreements with 250 national business associations across more than 100 countries, according to the Prime Minister's Office. (ANI)