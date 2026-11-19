Two Die After Consuming Herbal Concoction in Betul

Two men died, and five others fell ill after allegedly consuming a 'herbal concoction' offered in the name of helping people quit alcohol in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, an official said. The incident occurred in Pathakheda village under the jurisdiction of Chicholi police station in the district on Wednesday.

These people went to a self-styled healer to give up drinking. But after consuming the concoction, their health deteriorated, leaving two people dead and five hospitalised. After the incident came to light, the police registered a case in the matter and arrested three people, including the main accused.

“There is a village called Pathakheda under Chicholi police station limits, where some people provide medicines to help individuals quit alcohol. The medicine is a red-coloured concoction. After consuming it, two people died, while five others fell ill and are undergoing treatment. Their condition is stable. The police acted promptly, registered a case and took the accused into custody,” said Kamlesh Kharpuse, Additional SP Betul.

Kharpuse added that they have been providing a concoction to villagers to quit alcohol for many years. It is said to be an Ayurvedic preparation made from the bark of some trees, and the incident occurred after people consumed it. Meanwhile, a survivor said that around 20-25 people had visited the place to seek help in quitting alcohol, adding that within five to ten minutes of consuming the drink, he started vomiting and experienced dizziness.

“We had gone to Pathakheda to quit alcohol addiction. Baba gave us the medicine. Within five to ten minutes of consuming it, I started vomiting profusely. After that, I also began feeling dizzy and could not understand what was happening to me. Around 20-25 people had gone there. Two people have also died.”

The deceased have been identified as Ramkishore Jhaade, a resident of Dehgud, and Sanjay Uike, a resident of Imli Dhana. Five others were hospitalised and were undergoing treatment.