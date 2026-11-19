

CEO Nikesh Arora said open-weight AI models' share of token usage has climbed from below 5% to over 60% in a year.

Palo Alto Networks has bought Applied Compute for $4.5 billion to strengthen its AI security business. The company plans to develop over 35 AI-powered security applications and deliver sovereign open-weight models.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) stock jumped 8% overnight after a third-quarter (Q3) earnings beat, as CEO Nikesh Arora highlighted a market worth billions for securing open-weight AI models. Speaking on the Q3 earnings call, Arora outlined the company's Applied Compute acquisition, which aims to expand enterprise AI security and bring in $1 billion in annual recurring revenue by fiscal 2029.

Palo Alto Networks' stock is on track for a second straight weekly gain.

PANW CEO Sees Open Weight AI Models Gaining Enterprise Interest

Arora said during the Q3 earnings call that businesses are opting for AI models that give them greater ownership and control over their technology. Open-weight models have gained traction, making up more than 60% of token usage, compared with less than 5% a year earlier.

“When organizations put AI at the center of their operations, they want to retain control of their proprietary data, institutional judgment and competitive edge inside their own 4 walls. We expect a future with a serving opportunity in the hundreds of billions of dollars when enterprise applications are driven by open weight and open source adoption.”

Applied Compute To Support Palo Alto Networks' AI Security Expansion

To address the enormous security opportunity, Arora said Palo Alto Networks examined potential partners across the AI industry before selecting Applied Compute, citing its engineering capabilities and experience in developing open-weight models through post-training. Palo Alto Networks agreed to acquire Applied Compute in an all-stock deal valued at $4.5 billion.

The Palo Alto-Applied Compute deal will focus on two things. Networks plans to integrate AI into its existing cybersecurity products, developing more than 35 specialized applications that will help customers counter AI-led threats with AI-driven defenses.

The second focus will be developing and delivering secure, sovereign versions of open-weight models for enterprise customers.“To support our efforts, we plan to build out a diversified global influence capability of north of 100-plus megawatts over the next 3 to 5 years,” Arora said.

“This will be supported by a modest CapEx commitment at least – of less than $3 billion through fiscal 2030, representing approximately half a year of our annual free cash flow.”

PANW Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' territory. The stock recorded an 884% surge in message volume over the past 24 hours.

A user said,“Applied Compute acquisition to bolster PANW's enterprise capabilities in open-weight AI models.”

Another user said,“$PANW agreed to pay $4.5B in stock for Applied Compute, which helps companies customize and run AI models. That's a pretty big bet that the folks who buy their cybersecurity will also trust them to help run the models. I'd like to see how many customers sign up for both.”

PANW stock has gained 84% year-to-date.

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