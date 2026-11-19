Jairam Ramesh Slams PM Modi Over Grand Theft Auto Imagery Usage

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his use of imagery from the popular Playstation video game Grand Theft Auto (GTA) to highlight India's development under his government, saying the game follows a criminal duo and taking a swipe at the Prime Minister's attempt to reach out to the youth.

In a post shared on X, Ramesh said that the Prime Minister had resorted to GTA V and GTA VI imagery in a bid to connect with young people.“The PM in a desperate bid to reach out to the youth has resorted to GTA V and GTA VI imagery on social media. Recall that this video game follows a criminal duo. How very appropriate,” Ramesh wrote.

The Congress' response came after PM Modi on Thursday used the imagery of the popular PlayStation game Grand Theft Auto to draw a comparison between the level of development under 11 years of his government and the previous government. The Prime Minister shared a graphic comparing India's economic progress, including growth in solar capacity, railway electrification, and reduced data prices, highlighting India's shift from the 'Fragile Five' to a fast-growing economy.