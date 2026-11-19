Somalia Challenges UAE Over Alleged Interference in Regional Conflicts
(MENAFN) Somalia's Defense Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi launched a strong criticism of the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, accusing Abu Dhabi of contributing to conflicts, purchasing political loyalty and violating the sovereignty of other countries.
Fiqi argued that the UAE's approach was contributing to instability, saying its “malicious and destructive ideas have inspired your state's policies of fueling wars.”
Addressing the UAE's leadership, he warned that financial influence would not weaken Somalia's unity or determination. “Your money will not buy our will, nor will it break our unity. Stop profiting from the tragedies of peoples, and do not build your prosperity on the ruins of their homelands. The blood of innocents is not a commodity to be traded,” he said in response to UAE President's senior diplomatic adviser Anwar Gargash.
The exchange followed remarks by Gargash, who criticized a national address delivered earlier this week by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. During his speech, the Somali leader accused the UAE of interfering in Somalia's domestic affairs.
Gargash rejected Mohamud's accusations, arguing that his statements were “reflecting shifting positions and personal calculations over national interest”.
He maintained that the UAE had supported Somalia and its population through some of the country's most difficult periods. However, he argued that an ongoing internal “power struggle” was drawing Somalia into regional disputes that do not advance the interests of its people or their pursuit of security and stability.
Gargash concluded by emphasizing that relations between Abu Dhabi and the Somali population would remain stronger than political disagreements and individual ambitions, writing on the US-based social media platform X: “Our relationship with the Somali people will remain deeper and more enduring than fleeting political differences, personal calculations, and political ambitions.”
Fiqi argued that the UAE's approach was contributing to instability, saying its “malicious and destructive ideas have inspired your state's policies of fueling wars.”
Addressing the UAE's leadership, he warned that financial influence would not weaken Somalia's unity or determination. “Your money will not buy our will, nor will it break our unity. Stop profiting from the tragedies of peoples, and do not build your prosperity on the ruins of their homelands. The blood of innocents is not a commodity to be traded,” he said in response to UAE President's senior diplomatic adviser Anwar Gargash.
The exchange followed remarks by Gargash, who criticized a national address delivered earlier this week by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. During his speech, the Somali leader accused the UAE of interfering in Somalia's domestic affairs.
Gargash rejected Mohamud's accusations, arguing that his statements were “reflecting shifting positions and personal calculations over national interest”.
He maintained that the UAE had supported Somalia and its population through some of the country's most difficult periods. However, he argued that an ongoing internal “power struggle” was drawing Somalia into regional disputes that do not advance the interests of its people or their pursuit of security and stability.
Gargash concluded by emphasizing that relations between Abu Dhabi and the Somali population would remain stronger than political disagreements and individual ambitions, writing on the US-based social media platform X: “Our relationship with the Somali people will remain deeper and more enduring than fleeting political differences, personal calculations, and political ambitions.”
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