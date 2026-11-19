Trump at APEC: US Will Block “Globalist” Curbs on AI
(MENAFN) Donald Trump said Thursday that Washington will fight attempts to rein in artificial intelligence through “globalist regulation,” praising the technology as “almost completely good” while conceding it has “some bad elements.”
Speaking at the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting, the US president drew a firm line against international limits on the fast-moving technology. He referred to it as “SI,” his shorthand for superintelligence.
“We oppose any form of globalist regulation or anything to control or stifle SI, and we won’t allow that to happen, frankly,” Trump said.
He cast American leadership in the field as a point of national pride. “The United States is also proud to be the world leader in superintelligence, the greatest technological transformation since the Industrial Revolution,” he said.
Even so, Trump urged caution. “It’s super intelligence, but we have to watch it. We have to be careful. We have to cherish it. It’s almost completely good, but it’s got some bad elements, and we have to be very careful in managing those bad elements,” he added.
The president also used the summit stage to promote the US economy and pitch American energy exports to Asia. He highlighted his administration’s approval of a liquefied natural gas pipeline in Alaska, designed to ship natural gas to Asian buyers, and said US oil companies are “moving in” to Venezuela.
“We’re doing tremendous business in Venezuela,” he said.
Trump said he would meet later Thursday with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He billed the session as “a historic trilateral meeting” to “discuss more opportunities for all three.”
Speaking at the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting, the US president drew a firm line against international limits on the fast-moving technology. He referred to it as “SI,” his shorthand for superintelligence.
“We oppose any form of globalist regulation or anything to control or stifle SI, and we won’t allow that to happen, frankly,” Trump said.
He cast American leadership in the field as a point of national pride. “The United States is also proud to be the world leader in superintelligence, the greatest technological transformation since the Industrial Revolution,” he said.
Even so, Trump urged caution. “It’s super intelligence, but we have to watch it. We have to be careful. We have to cherish it. It’s almost completely good, but it’s got some bad elements, and we have to be very careful in managing those bad elements,” he added.
The president also used the summit stage to promote the US economy and pitch American energy exports to Asia. He highlighted his administration’s approval of a liquefied natural gas pipeline in Alaska, designed to ship natural gas to Asian buyers, and said US oil companies are “moving in” to Venezuela.
“We’re doing tremendous business in Venezuela,” he said.
Trump said he would meet later Thursday with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He billed the session as “a historic trilateral meeting” to “discuss more opportunities for all three.”
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