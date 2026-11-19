UK PM Restates Ukraine Support Before Major Global Talks
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Andy Burnham reiterated the UK's backing for Ukraine on Wednesday, as a rare meeting involving the leaders of the United States, China and Russia approaches.
"Let that clear message go out as that meeting takes place ... This country is squarely with Ukraine," Burnham told MPs during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions session in the House of Commons.
The statement followed a question from Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey, who raised concerns about the Nvidia controversy and the planned trilateral discussions in Shenzhen, China.
On the Nvidia issue, Burnham said the government must first establish the full circumstances before deciding on any response.
Last week, Nvidia announced that Jensen Huang had stepped down as CEO after 33 years in the role. The announcement followed reports of alleged extramarital relationships, including claims involving a woman suspected of links to Chinese intelligence.
Burnham then addressed the situation in Ukraine, restating Britain's commitment to supporting Kyiv ahead of the upcoming talks.
"We know who the aggressor is in this situation, and we will not in any way deflect from continuing that support," he said.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump arrived in China earlier on Wednesday to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and take part in a planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The gathering is expected to be the first trilateral meeting involving the three leaders.
"Let that clear message go out as that meeting takes place ... This country is squarely with Ukraine," Burnham told MPs during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions session in the House of Commons.
The statement followed a question from Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey, who raised concerns about the Nvidia controversy and the planned trilateral discussions in Shenzhen, China.
On the Nvidia issue, Burnham said the government must first establish the full circumstances before deciding on any response.
Last week, Nvidia announced that Jensen Huang had stepped down as CEO after 33 years in the role. The announcement followed reports of alleged extramarital relationships, including claims involving a woman suspected of links to Chinese intelligence.
Burnham then addressed the situation in Ukraine, restating Britain's commitment to supporting Kyiv ahead of the upcoming talks.
"We know who the aggressor is in this situation, and we will not in any way deflect from continuing that support," he said.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump arrived in China earlier on Wednesday to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and take part in a planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The gathering is expected to be the first trilateral meeting involving the three leaders.
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