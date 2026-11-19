Tim Hortons Faces Pressure Over Privacy Risks Linked to Israeli Tech Firm
(MENAFN) The Tim Hortons mobile application allegedly transfers sensitive customer information to an Israeli technology company established by former military intelligence personnel, according to a Canadian advocacy organization that called on the coffee chain to terminate its business relationship with the firm.
Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (CJPME) identified Forter, an Israeli company specializing in fraud prevention, as one of the recipients of information collected through the application. The organization highlighted that the company was founded by former members of Israel's military intelligence Unit 8200.
CJPME said it verified Forter's identity after consulting University of Calgary researcher Joel Reardon, whose research contributed to an investigation published by Canadian public broadcaster CBC on Nov. 13.
The investigation indicated that the Tim Hortons application appeared to send various technical details to external companies, including unique device identification numbers, camera specifications and information about nearby wireless networks.
Reardon criticized the scale of the information gathering, describing it as "beyond the pale."
CJPME Vice President Michael Bueckert expressed concern about the alleged data transfers, stating: "Canadians ordering coffee should not have their unique and sensitive user data shared with an Israeli cyber-tech company whose infrastructure was built by alumni of a foreign military intelligence agency engaged in human rights violations,"
Bueckert called on Tim Hortons to immediately discontinue its partnership with Forter, pointing to the company's reported links to Unit 8200, Israel's military division responsible for signals intelligence and cyberwarfare operations.
Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (CJPME) identified Forter, an Israeli company specializing in fraud prevention, as one of the recipients of information collected through the application. The organization highlighted that the company was founded by former members of Israel's military intelligence Unit 8200.
CJPME said it verified Forter's identity after consulting University of Calgary researcher Joel Reardon, whose research contributed to an investigation published by Canadian public broadcaster CBC on Nov. 13.
The investigation indicated that the Tim Hortons application appeared to send various technical details to external companies, including unique device identification numbers, camera specifications and information about nearby wireless networks.
Reardon criticized the scale of the information gathering, describing it as "beyond the pale."
CJPME Vice President Michael Bueckert expressed concern about the alleged data transfers, stating: "Canadians ordering coffee should not have their unique and sensitive user data shared with an Israeli cyber-tech company whose infrastructure was built by alumni of a foreign military intelligence agency engaged in human rights violations,"
Bueckert called on Tim Hortons to immediately discontinue its partnership with Forter, pointing to the company's reported links to Unit 8200, Israel's military division responsible for signals intelligence and cyberwarfare operations.
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