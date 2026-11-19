Putin Pitches Russia as Key APEC Partner, Cites 4.8 Percent Growth
(MENAFN) Vladimir Putin told fellow leaders Thursday that the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum needs to project a “unifying tone” as the world economy grapples with “fragmentation.”
Addressing the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, the Russian president laid out the case for cooperation: “In the current challenging environment -- marked by the fragmentation of the global economy … and by a growing number of challenges and threats to its stability -- the APEC forum must set a unifying tone and develop a constructive agenda for cooperation,” Putin said.
He backed the summit’s draft closing document. “The draft of the final Shenzhen Declaration, prepared for our approval -- and supported by Russia -- is aimed precisely at this,” he said.
Putin described a constructive partnership with Asia-Pacific economies as a “strategic course” for Russia. He said his country is an integral part of the region and a significant contributor to its material well-being.
The Russian leader pointed to the region’s economic momentum, calling it “one of the engines of global development.”
He said APEC members’ economic growth is projected to hit 4.8% this year, a figure he said significantly outpaces global averages.
Putin said Russia wants the “closest possible cooperation” with APEC members in knowledge-intensive fields, including nuclear energy, where he said his country holds a leading position and works actively with many regional partners.
He also said Russia helps safeguard regional energy and food security through energy deliveries and large shipments of grain and mineral fertilizers.
“Trade partners can always count on the reliability, high quality and consistency of our supplies,” he went on to say. He added that Moscow is ready to share its digital and artificial intelligence (AI) expertise with regional partners, provided conditions guarantee sovereignty and data security.
Putin said Russia “strives to remain open to the world” while building up its economic potential. He noted that Russia has reshaped its domestic economy around advanced sectors such as AI and nuclear energy.
He added that Russia’s push to strengthen its transport and transit network is opening new avenues for cooperation across the region. Putin urged regional economies to make “greater use” of these logistics routes, which he said some of Moscow’s partners already rely on.
Looking ahead, he said: “We will continue to work with our forum partners to implement mutually beneficial projects and initiatives. Over 80 of these have been implemented in recent decades,” he said.
Founded in 1989, APEC has 21 member economies, among them China, the United States, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam. Together they account for more than 60% of global GDP and about 40% of the world’s population.
Putin arrived in Shenzhen late Tuesday for a two-day visit covering the APEC events. He is also due to take part in a highly anticipated three-way meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, scheduled for later Thursday.
Addressing the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, the Russian president laid out the case for cooperation: “In the current challenging environment -- marked by the fragmentation of the global economy … and by a growing number of challenges and threats to its stability -- the APEC forum must set a unifying tone and develop a constructive agenda for cooperation,” Putin said.
He backed the summit’s draft closing document. “The draft of the final Shenzhen Declaration, prepared for our approval -- and supported by Russia -- is aimed precisely at this,” he said.
Putin described a constructive partnership with Asia-Pacific economies as a “strategic course” for Russia. He said his country is an integral part of the region and a significant contributor to its material well-being.
The Russian leader pointed to the region’s economic momentum, calling it “one of the engines of global development.”
He said APEC members’ economic growth is projected to hit 4.8% this year, a figure he said significantly outpaces global averages.
Putin said Russia wants the “closest possible cooperation” with APEC members in knowledge-intensive fields, including nuclear energy, where he said his country holds a leading position and works actively with many regional partners.
He also said Russia helps safeguard regional energy and food security through energy deliveries and large shipments of grain and mineral fertilizers.
“Trade partners can always count on the reliability, high quality and consistency of our supplies,” he went on to say. He added that Moscow is ready to share its digital and artificial intelligence (AI) expertise with regional partners, provided conditions guarantee sovereignty and data security.
Putin said Russia “strives to remain open to the world” while building up its economic potential. He noted that Russia has reshaped its domestic economy around advanced sectors such as AI and nuclear energy.
He added that Russia’s push to strengthen its transport and transit network is opening new avenues for cooperation across the region. Putin urged regional economies to make “greater use” of these logistics routes, which he said some of Moscow’s partners already rely on.
Looking ahead, he said: “We will continue to work with our forum partners to implement mutually beneficial projects and initiatives. Over 80 of these have been implemented in recent decades,” he said.
Founded in 1989, APEC has 21 member economies, among them China, the United States, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam. Together they account for more than 60% of global GDP and about 40% of the world’s population.
Putin arrived in Shenzhen late Tuesday for a two-day visit covering the APEC events. He is also due to take part in a highly anticipated three-way meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, scheduled for later Thursday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment