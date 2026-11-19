Lee Urges North Korea Dialogue as Trump-Kim Meeting Buzz Grows
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung renewed his appeal for talks with North Korea on Thursday, as speculation builds over a possible encounter between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during Trump’s Asian tour.
Lee spoke at the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, according to Yonhap News Agency.
“Everyone would agree that peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula are a prerequisite for realizing mutual prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region,” Lee said.
He then urged regional governments to back a diplomatic opening. “I hope that the door to dialogue with North Korea will open again, leading to discussions on ending the long-running war on the Korean Peninsula and building a lasting peace regime,” he said.
Trump had previously indicated he might sit down with Kim while in Asia. Pyongyang has not confirmed any such arrangement.
The two Koreas remain technically at war. The 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty.
Founded in 1989, APEC brings together 21 member economies, among them China, the United States, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam. The bloc represents more than 60% of global GDP and about 40% of the world’s population.
Lee spoke at the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, according to Yonhap News Agency.
“Everyone would agree that peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula are a prerequisite for realizing mutual prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region,” Lee said.
He then urged regional governments to back a diplomatic opening. “I hope that the door to dialogue with North Korea will open again, leading to discussions on ending the long-running war on the Korean Peninsula and building a lasting peace regime,” he said.
Trump had previously indicated he might sit down with Kim while in Asia. Pyongyang has not confirmed any such arrangement.
The two Koreas remain technically at war. The 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty.
Founded in 1989, APEC brings together 21 member economies, among them China, the United States, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam. The bloc represents more than 60% of global GDP and about 40% of the world’s population.
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