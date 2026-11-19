Russia, China, Iran: No IAEA Inspections Until Attacks End
(MENAFN) Russia, China and Iran warned Wednesday that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) cannot return to inspecting Iranian nuclear sites until the fighting stops and the threat of fresh military action against Iran is lifted.
The Russian delegation read out a joint statement for the three countries at a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna.
The statement argued that pressing for routine safeguards enforcement with no allowance for the obstacles created by attacks and the ongoing threat of force would not help bring about a full return of IAEA inspectors.
“Such a resumption is possible only on condition that hostilities are fully ended, all threats of renewed aggression are removed, and convincing guarantees are provided that similar attacks and threats of attacks will not be repeated,” the statement added.
The inspection breakdown traces back to Israeli and US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025. The IAEA halted its verification work and pulled its inspectors out of Iran, citing security concerns. A month later, Iran passed a law suspending cooperation with the agency.
Tehran has since permitted limited inspections at facilities untouched by the strikes. The IAEA, however, has been unable to reach the bombed sites or confirm the status of nuclear material stored there.
The Russian delegation read out a joint statement for the three countries at a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna.
The statement argued that pressing for routine safeguards enforcement with no allowance for the obstacles created by attacks and the ongoing threat of force would not help bring about a full return of IAEA inspectors.
“Such a resumption is possible only on condition that hostilities are fully ended, all threats of renewed aggression are removed, and convincing guarantees are provided that similar attacks and threats of attacks will not be repeated,” the statement added.
The inspection breakdown traces back to Israeli and US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025. The IAEA halted its verification work and pulled its inspectors out of Iran, citing security concerns. A month later, Iran passed a law suspending cooperation with the agency.
Tehran has since permitted limited inspections at facilities untouched by the strikes. The IAEA, however, has been unable to reach the bombed sites or confirm the status of nuclear material stored there.
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