Dubai Private Schools To Get 5-Day Break As Eid Al Etihad Public Holiday Announced
These institutions are set to be closed from Wednesday, December 2, to Friday, December 4. Classes and normal operations will resume on Monday, December 7, as per the KHDA.Recommended For You
The National Day break - the last public holiday of 2026 - will give students across the emirate a chance to enjoy a five-day long weekend, with their usual weekend combined.
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Meanwhile, Dubai's early childhood centres will be closed from Wednesday, December 2, to Thursday, December 3.
Depending on the needs of the families and the communities they serve, centres have been advised to accordingly close on Friday, December 4. Normal operations will resume on Monday, December 7.
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