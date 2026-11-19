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The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, welcomes the entry into force, on 16 November 2026, of the 2023 Treaty Establishing the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD). This important milestone, coinciding with IGAD's 40th anniversary, reaffirms the commitment of its Member States to regional cooperation and integration and represents a significant step towards strengthening the institutional and legal foundations of collective action in the Horn of Africa.

The Chairperson congratulates the Heads of State and Government of IGAD Member States on this achievement and commends the Executive Secretary of IGAD, H.E. Dr Workneh Gebeyehu, and the IGAD Secretariat for their efforts in advancing the Treaty towards its entry into force. He underscores that strong, effective and well-coordinated Regional Economic Communities are indispensable pillars of the African Union's integration architecture and key drivers of the implementation of Agenda 2063. He expresses confidence that the new Treaty will further strengthen IGAD's institutional capacity and enhance its ability to address the region's shared priorities and challenges, particularly in the areas of peace and security, climate resilience, food security and economic integration.

The Chairperson further underscores that the strengthening of IGAD's institutional framework provides an important opportunity to deepen coherence and complementarity between the continental and regional integration processes. In this regard, he reaffirms the African Union Commission's commitment to strengthening its partnership with IGAD, in accordance with the Constitutive Act of the African Union and the Revised Protocol on Relations between the African Union and the Regional Economic Communities, guided by the principles of coordination, subsidiarity, complementarity and the division of labour.

He calls for sustained collaboration between the Commission and IGAD, as well as other relevant regional and continental institutions, to advance the African Union's integration agenda, strengthen collective responses to peace and security challenges, and accelerate sustainable development across the Horn of Africa. He emphasises that the ultimate measure of these institutional and regional commitments must be their tangible contribution to peace, stability, prosperity and improved livelihoods for the peoples of the region, in furtherance of the aspirations of Agenda 2063.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).