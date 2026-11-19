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The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), through its Subregional Office for West Africa (SFW), will hold the 18th Multidisciplinary Team Meeting (MDT-18) at the Kaloum Hotel in Conakry from 23 to 27 November 2026, under the theme“Water Management for Agriculture and Food Security in West Africa: Issues, Challenges and Opportunities”.

The meeting will bring together representatives of West African governments, FAO, regional organizations, financial institutions, research institutions, and technical and financial partners. The opening ceremony will be presided over by Mr Bah Oury, Prime Minister and Head of Government of the Republic of Guinea.

Water is essential for agriculture, livestock, fisheries, aquaculture and the livelihoods of rural communities. In the face of growing pressures linked to climate change, access to water and water governance, MDT-18 will examine solutions to strengthen water and food security in West Africa.

“Sustainable water management is inseparable from the future of agriculture and food security in West Africa. MDT-18 should enable us to turn technical discussions and countries' experiences into concrete action by strengthening coordination, partnerships and investment,” said Bintia Stephen-Tchicaya, FAO Subregional Coordinator for West Africa.

Over five days, participants will share national experiences, examine available innovations and solutions, and identify concrete, measurable actions for 2027, with clearly defined responsibilities and monitoring mechanisms.

“Hosting MDT-18 in Conakry is an opportunity to put water at the heart of regional dialogue on agriculture and food security, and to bring technical expertise closer to realities and needs on the ground,” said Mr Lionel Gbaguidi, Officer-in-Charge of the FAO Representation in Guinea.

The official opening ceremony will take place on Tuesday, 23 November 2026, from 9 a.m. at the Kaloum Hotel in Conakry. It will be followed by opportunities for interviews with key speakers.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO): Regional Office for Africa.