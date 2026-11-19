Appointment Of The Board Of The Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation
The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of the new Board of the Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation (SBC). The Board has been appointed in line with Section 8(2) of the SBC Act, 2026.
Mr Michael Benstrong has been appointed as Chairperson, and Mr Gabriel Essack has been appointed as the new Vice-Chairperson.
The Board Members have been appointed for a period of 5 years, with effect from 15th November 2026.
The other Board Members are:
Ms Joana Nicette - representative nominated by the Media Practitioners Association
Mr Michel T.E Marie - representative nominated by a resolution of the National Assembly
Mr Michel Pierre - representative nominated by the Citizen Engagement Platform Seychelles
Ms Annadrey Celestine - representative nominated by the staff of the Corporation (SBC)
Fr Eric Leon - representative nominated by the Seychelles Interfaith Council Organisation
Ms Evelina Antha - member appointed by the President from candidates proposed by a Select Committee
Mr Jude Adolphe – member appointed by the President from candidates proposed by a Select CommitteeDistributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.
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