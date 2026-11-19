Rubystone Hospitality Explores Emerging Wedding Season Opportunities In Udaipur And Rishikesh
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Udaipur, November 2026: Rubystone Hospitality is evaluating new initiatives in the destination wedding space in Udaipur and Rishikesh, two iconic destinations with contrasting identities: one steeped in heritage and the other in natural scenic beauty. The momentum behind these places indicates a trend towards more experiential and location-centric celebrations than the typical three-day affair.
As the destination wedding scenario evolves, hospitality properties are looking to open up opportunities to host multi-day celebrations, intimate gatherings and customary wedding arrangements. Udaipur provides a historic in-home setting, with its regal architecture and panoramic views, and Rishikesh draws appeal for its scenic natural landscapes, along with the river environment and the spiritual magnetism. Pinkstone Hospitality's Gold Nest Rubystone Heritage, Udaipur, and Indira Nikunj Rubystone Exotic, Rishikesh are two locations in this burgeoning wedding hospitality sector.
Speaking on the new opportunities, Mehardeep Singh, Director of Acquisition and Development, Rubystone Hospitality said, "Destination weddings are fast moving away from the classic idea of a wedding destination, and more towards the experience that couples want to create for their families and loved ones. While both Udaipur and Rishikesh are unique in their own right and bring their cultures and vibes to the celebration, this is a great opportunity for the hospitality sector to recognise this changing demand and curate and customise offerings to cater to this new generation of travellers."
The popularity of destination-led celebrations signifies untapped growth potential for destinations like Udaipur and Rishikesh in India. While newlyweds have started to look beyond the traditional wedding venues, hospitality service providers can tap into the evolving needs and preferences by providing accommodation, food and event services.
As the destination wedding scenario evolves, hospitality properties are looking to open up opportunities to host multi-day celebrations, intimate gatherings and customary wedding arrangements. Udaipur provides a historic in-home setting, with its regal architecture and panoramic views, and Rishikesh draws appeal for its scenic natural landscapes, along with the river environment and the spiritual magnetism. Pinkstone Hospitality's Gold Nest Rubystone Heritage, Udaipur, and Indira Nikunj Rubystone Exotic, Rishikesh are two locations in this burgeoning wedding hospitality sector.
Speaking on the new opportunities, Mehardeep Singh, Director of Acquisition and Development, Rubystone Hospitality said, "Destination weddings are fast moving away from the classic idea of a wedding destination, and more towards the experience that couples want to create for their families and loved ones. While both Udaipur and Rishikesh are unique in their own right and bring their cultures and vibes to the celebration, this is a great opportunity for the hospitality sector to recognise this changing demand and curate and customise offerings to cater to this new generation of travellers."
The popularity of destination-led celebrations signifies untapped growth potential for destinations like Udaipur and Rishikesh in India. While newlyweds have started to look beyond the traditional wedding venues, hospitality service providers can tap into the evolving needs and preferences by providing accommodation, food and event services.
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