German Minister Warns of Rising Online Sexual Risks Facing Children, Teens
(MENAFN) German Family Minister Karin Prien has raised concerns about parents' limited awareness of online sexual exploitation targeting children and teenagers, noting that more than a quarter of adolescents have experienced unwanted sexual advances from adults.
"Cyber-grooming, sextortion and deepfakes have long been a sad reality in the everyday online lives of many of our children and young people," Prien said during a press conference in Berlin on Wednesday.
While presenting research examining digital sexual threats against minors, the minister revealed that 57% of parents had never encountered the term cyber-grooming. The practice involves adults pretending to be young people online to establish relationships with minors before attempting to obtain intimate photographs.
The findings also indicated that 82% of parents were unaware of sextortion, a form of blackmail in which private photographs or recordings are used to threaten victims. Additionally, 44% said they did not know what deepfakes were.
Prien emphasized the importance of improving parental knowledge of these threats, enabling adults to identify suspicious behavior and provide appropriate assistance when children encounter online exploitation.
She explained that perpetrators frequently approach young people through social media, initially using flattering comments and pretending to have romantic or personal interest to gain their confidence before requesting intimate images.
"What begins like a friendship can be targeted sexual exploitation," she warned.
The minister also highlighted other forms of digital abuse, including situations in which teenagers are threatened with the release of private recordings or discover that artificial intelligence has been used to generate and distribute convincing nude images of them.
"Cyber-grooming, sextortion and deepfakes have long been a sad reality in the everyday online lives of many of our children and young people," Prien said during a press conference in Berlin on Wednesday.
While presenting research examining digital sexual threats against minors, the minister revealed that 57% of parents had never encountered the term cyber-grooming. The practice involves adults pretending to be young people online to establish relationships with minors before attempting to obtain intimate photographs.
The findings also indicated that 82% of parents were unaware of sextortion, a form of blackmail in which private photographs or recordings are used to threaten victims. Additionally, 44% said they did not know what deepfakes were.
Prien emphasized the importance of improving parental knowledge of these threats, enabling adults to identify suspicious behavior and provide appropriate assistance when children encounter online exploitation.
She explained that perpetrators frequently approach young people through social media, initially using flattering comments and pretending to have romantic or personal interest to gain their confidence before requesting intimate images.
"What begins like a friendship can be targeted sexual exploitation," she warned.
The minister also highlighted other forms of digital abuse, including situations in which teenagers are threatened with the release of private recordings or discover that artificial intelligence has been used to generate and distribute convincing nude images of them.
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