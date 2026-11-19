Trump, Putin Hold Talks in Shenzhen on APEC Sidelines
(MENAFN) Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin held face-to-face talks Thursday in Shenzhen, on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
The two presidents met after both addressed fellow leaders at the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting.
As he crossed the room toward his Russian counterpart, Trump told reporters: “Who is he, he is my friend,”
He went on: “We’ve had a great relationship for many years. We’ve known each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this (meeting), or at least start. But I think they’ll come out of this,”
Putin said nothing during the portion of the bilateral meeting open to the press.
The White House Press Pool said the session ended at 12.57 pm local time (0457GMT). Russian state news agency Tass reported it ran for less than an hour.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent were seen in the room on the American side. Moscow’s delegation included Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, presidential aide Yury Ushakov and presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev, all of whom took part in the negotiations.
The leaders last met in person on Aug. 15, 2025, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. Putin has held regular meetings with US envoys since then.
The talks preceded a historic three-way meeting between Trump, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The two presidents met after both addressed fellow leaders at the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting.
As he crossed the room toward his Russian counterpart, Trump told reporters: “Who is he, he is my friend,”
He went on: “We’ve had a great relationship for many years. We’ve known each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this (meeting), or at least start. But I think they’ll come out of this,”
Putin said nothing during the portion of the bilateral meeting open to the press.
The White House Press Pool said the session ended at 12.57 pm local time (0457GMT). Russian state news agency Tass reported it ran for less than an hour.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent were seen in the room on the American side. Moscow’s delegation included Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, presidential aide Yury Ushakov and presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev, all of whom took part in the negotiations.
The leaders last met in person on Aug. 15, 2025, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. Putin has held regular meetings with US envoys since then.
The talks preceded a historic three-way meeting between Trump, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
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