Russia's War Casualty Toll Up By 1,970 Over Past Day
The Russian army has also lost 12,484 (+2) tanks, 25,828 (+13) armored combat vehicles, 52,557 (+7) artillery systems, 2,284 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,764 air defense systems, 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,200 (+7) ground robotic systems, 613,608 (+515) operational-tactical UAVs, 5,196 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, two submarines, 177,167 (+341) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,916 (+2) pieces of special equipment.Read also: Ukrainian forces strike bridge over Siverskyi Donets River
The figures are being specified.
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