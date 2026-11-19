MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook.

The Russian army has also lost 12,484 (+2) tanks, 25,828 (+13) armored combat vehicles, 52,557 (+7) artillery systems, 2,284 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,764 air defense systems, 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,200 (+7) ground robotic systems, 613,608 (+515) operational-tactical UAVs, 5,196 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, two submarines, 177,167 (+341) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,916 (+2) pieces of special equipment.

Ukrainian forces strike bridge over Siverskyi Donets River

The figures are being specified.