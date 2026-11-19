Russian Forces Attack Energy Infrastructure In Mykolaiv Region
According to the statement, the enemy attacked the region yesterday and today with Shahed-type attack drones. Energy and civilian infrastructure came under fire. A total of 99 settlements in the Voznesensk and Mykolaiv districts were left without electricity. Power supply has now been restored to all the affected settlements.Read also: Russian attack cuts power to 76 settlements in Mykolaiv region
In another attack, a blast wave damaged one apartment building, 13 private houses, a garage and two cars in Mykolaiv.
In Pervomaisk, a shopping center building was damaged in an attack.
As Ukrinform reported, Russian strikes on transport infrastructure facilities in Mykolaiv caused UAH 30 million in environmental damage.
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