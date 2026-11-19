MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook.

According to the statement, the enemy attacked the region yesterday and today with Shahed-type attack drones. Energy and civilian infrastructure came under fire. A total of 99 settlements in the Voznesensk and Mykolaiv districts were left without electricity. Power supply has now been restored to all the affected settlements.

Russian attack cuts power to 76 settlements in Mykolaiv region

In another attack, a blast wave damaged one apartment building, 13 private houses, a garage and two cars in Mykolaiv.

In Pervomaisk, a shopping center building was damaged in an attack.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian strikes on transport infrastructure facilities in Mykolaiv caused UAH 30 million in environmental damage.