MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan is continuing its Great Return program, with 35 families comprising 155 people relocating to the liberated villages of Soltanli in Jabrayil district and Jahangirbayli in Zangilan district.

A total of 16 families (80 people) are being resettled in Soltanli, while another 19 families (75 people) are moving to Jahangirbayli.

The families had previously been living in temporary accommodation in various parts of Azerbaijan, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums and administrative buildings.

Among those returning to their ancestral homes is Ajdar Aliyarov, a former internally displaced person who was 32 years old when he left Zangilan. Speaking to the local media outlets, he said his family had spent decades looking forward to the opportunity to return.

"We had been longing for this day for years. Thanks to the extensive reconstruction and development work carried out by our state, we are now returning to Zangilan, to the land of our ancestors," Aliyarov said.

He expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the struggle to liberate the country's territories and wishing recovery to war veterans.

Another returning resident, Shola Aliyarova, said she and her husband were delighted to be returning to Jahangirbayli after many years away. She noted that they had raised five daughters, all of whom were now married, and were finally able to return to their homeland.

Aliyarov also praised the reconstruction of the village, describing the restoration of their ancestral home as a particularly meaningful moment. A veteran of the Afghanistan war, he paid tribute to the fallen soldiers and wished good health to those wounded in the fighting.

The return also carries deep personal significance for families who lost relatives during the First Karabakh War. Eldar Huseynov, whose father, Captain Ali Huseynov, was killed during the conflict, is among those relocating to Soltanli.

He described the return as both a joyful and emotional occasion.

"We are happy because, after 33 years, we are returning to our lands liberated from occupation. At the same time, we feel sadness for our martyrs and veterans," he said.

Huseynov expressed gratitude for being able to witness the return to his family's ancestral home, adding that he was particularly pleased that the village would no longer remain abandoned.

"Every inch of that land bears the blood of our martyrs and veterans. Now we will strive to keep their memory alive and honour their names," he said.

The Great Return program is part of Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts to restore settlements, rebuild infrastructure and resettle former internally displaced persons in territories liberated from Armenian occupation.